Gastroenterologist reveals if FODMAP diet is the answer to your gut problems: What is it?

Gut issues are commonly seen on a day-to-day basis, whether it’s bloating after eating a heavy meal or irregular bowel movements from spicy foods. But it’s the monsoon that really takes a toll on gut health, slowing down digestion and causing digestion-related problems more frequently. Stomach-related infections are common in monsoon. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pinakin Patel, medical gastroenterologist at Narayana Hospital, Ahmedabad, shared with HT Lifestyle how stomach problems surge in monsoon, making the diet a top priority for optimum care of gut health.

Dr Patel unpacked how the gut's delicate balance often goes off track during the monsoon season. He said,“Most people suffer from stomach problems during the rainy season because gut bacteria are most affected at this time. The pH of the stomach remains acidic, and the gut bacteria remain unbalanced. While the humid conditions outside make our digestive systems sluggish, they also cause rapid growth of pathogens like E.coliand Salmonella and other microbes which enter our bodies through contaminated food or water.”

This is where one of the specific diets comes into the picture, which is often recommended to people with digestive issues.

What is the low FODMAP diet?

So, what is the low FODMAP diet? It typically involves cutting out specific carbohydrates that make digestion harder due to poor absorption.

The gastroenterologist explained,“If you have suffered regular bouts of digestive problems like gas, bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, and even the more serious irritable bowel syndrome, you must have heard about a FODMAP diet. FODMAPs —Fermentable Oligosaccharides, Disaccharides, Monosaccharides and Polyols — are certain kinds of carbohydrates which are not absorbed well in the intestine and therefore cause digestive problems.FODMAPs affect people differently.”

Describing how FODMAP is personalised by health professionals based on individual needs and lifestyle, he added,“It is best to consult with your doctor, who will diagnose your gut issues properly and then refer you to a dietitian for a personalised FODMAP diet, which must be monitored and cannot be taken randomly.”

Types of FODMAPS

There are ample sources of a low FODMAP diet. (Shutterstock)

Dr Pinakin Patel shared 7 sources of FODMAPS:

1. Fruit FODMAPs: Some fruits contain high fructose sugars, which can cause bloating by increasing fluid and gas in the bowel. For a low FODMAP diet, include high fibre fruits like strawberries, oranges and kiwifruit.

2. Vegetable FODMAPs: Garlic and onions are two of the most common IBS triggers, which you need to eliminate. Low FODMAP alternatives here include plain salad and potatoes. White potatoes can firm the stool to avoid diarrhoea, while red bell peppers (capsicum) and green beans help with stool softening.

3. Protein FODMAPs: Eliminate legumes, which are common IBS triggers. These include hummus and falafels, which contain legumes. Low FODMAP proteins include lean meats and fish, eggs and firm tofu. Avoid fatty meats, which may slow digestion, causing constipation.

4. Dairy FODMAPs: Lactose sugar in milk can be difficult to digest as it causes bloating and diarrhoea. Avoid regular milk and opt for soy milk made from soybean extract. Low FODMAP dairy items are lactose-free. Hard cheese can cause constipation, but it can also help firm stools during diarrhoea.

5. Bread and Cereal FODMAPs: Wheat, barley, and rye can trigger IBS symptoms. Low FODMAP alternatives include sourdough and gluten-free bread. White bread can cause constipation and also firm the stool in case of diarrhoea. Rice and rice products are suitable; boiled white rice firms the stool.

6. Nuts and seeds FODMAPs: Eliminate cashews and pistachios. Choose walnuts, peanuts and macadamia nuts. Low FODMAP seeds help manage constipation – e.g. chia, flax (linseed) and pepitas.

7. Sugars and sweeteners FODMAPs: Eliminate high fructose corn syrup and honey. Artificial sweeteners, like xylitol and mannitol, can cause diarrhoea. Low FODMAP alternatives are dark chocolate, table sugar, and pure maple syrup or rice malt syrup.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.