Doctor lists easy ways to prevent bloating, gas and stomach infections this monsoon: ‘Take smaller, more frequent meals’

Bloating, nausea, and indigestion often spike during the monsoon due to increased humidity, infections, and poor digestion. But with the right diet and habits, you can keep your gut happy and healthy. Dr. Divya Gopal advises maintaining proper hygiene and food safety during monsoon to prevent gut issues.(Shutterstock)

“Nausea and bloating frequently occur as a result of eating contaminated food or water,” says Dr Divya Gopal, Consultant, Internal Medicine at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai. “During monsoon, improper food storage or exposure to moisture leads to bacterial contamination. These germs disrupt digestion and increase your risk of infection.” (Also read: Surgeon explains how ‘healthy’ foods like apples and mushrooms can trigger bloating; shares what to eat instead )

Why gut issues spike in monsoon

Dr Divya recommends sticking to freshly cooked hot meals and avoiding raw or pre-cut fruits and vegetables unless thoroughly washed with distilled water. “It’s also important to boil your drinking water or use a proper purifier to kill bacteria and avoid gut-related infections.”

Dr. Divya emphasises the importance of diet for gut health during the rainy season. (Shutterstock)

According to Dr Divya, diet is the most important pillar of gut care, especially in the rainy season. “Include probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt and fermented items to support gut flora and reduce bloating. Fibre-rich options like whole grains and steamed vegetables also aid digestion.”

As tempting as fried snacks maybe during monsoon, she advises steering clear of greasy, heavy foods that burden the stomach. “Instead, go for lighter meals like soups, steamed dishes, or khichdi,” she suggests. “Spices like ginger, turmeric, and cumin have anti-inflammatory properties and can calm the stomach, easing symptoms like nausea.”

Safe hydration and hygiene are key

“Dehydration caused by nausea or diarrhoea can worsen digestive problems,” warns Dr Divya. She recommends drinking boiled or filtered water, herbal teas, or coconut water for hydration. “Avoid caffeinated and sugary drinks that may irritate your stomach lining.”

She also emphasises taking smaller, more frequent meals and chewing slowly to prevent bloating. “Cutting out carbonated beverages can also help ease distress.”

Don’t ignore personal hygiene

“Personal hygiene is crucial during monsoon,” says Dr Divya. “Wash hands before eating, clean kitchen counters and utensils regularly, and avoid leftovers that have been stored too long, as moisture can spoil food quickly.”

Good hygiene practices and careful food storage are critical to prevent infections.(Freepik)

She adds that refrigerating and reheating food to a safe temperature helps slow bacterial growth. “If dining out, choose places that follow strict hygiene protocols, as food poisoning risks are higher during monsoon.”

When to see a doctor

“Listen to your body,” Dr Divya advises. “Mild bloating or queasiness can often be managed with diet and rest, but persistent symptoms like fever, severe pain, or diarrhoea may signal an infection. Probiotics or over-the-counter relief might help short-term, but it’s best to consult a doctor if symptoms don’t improve.”

Her final advice: “Stick to clean food, safe water, good hygiene, and a balanced diet, and you’ll get through a monsoon with a healthy gut and fewer worries.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.