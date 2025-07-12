Surgeon explains how ‘healthy’ foods like apples and mushrooms can trigger bloating; shares what to eat instead

Gut issues like bloating, gas, and indigestion are more common than you think and often caused by everyday foods you'd never suspect. If your stomach feels off even after eating healthy, the problem may not be what you're eating, but how your gut responds to it. NHS surgeon Dr Karan Rajan, in his July 10 Instagram post, shared simple food swaps that can make a big difference for those struggling with gut health issues. (Also read: NHS surgeon explains how gut health could be the secret to your glowing skin: ‘Your face is a billboard for your gut’ ) Dr. Karan shares easy food alternatives to reduce bloating and gas. (Shutterstock)

Simple food swaps to ease gut problems

Dr Karan says in his post, "If you eat apples but they cause gas or bloating, consider switching to kiwi fruit, which is low-FODMAP," he advised. “If cherries upset your stomach, try blueberries instead; they're gentler on the gut.”

(FODMAPs are a group of short-chain carbs, like certain sugars and fibres that aren’t easily absorbed by the small intestine, often triggering bloating, gas, and other gut issues.)

He continued, “If a ripe banana gives you gut problems, consider switching to an unripe banana, which is a low-FODMAP version. And if tiny button mushrooms don't sit well with your stomach, swap them for oyster mushrooms, which are lower in FODMAPs.”

Dr Karan also suggested alternatives for common gas-triggering veggies: "If asparagus makes you feel bloated, try okra instead. If onions give you gas, switch to the green part of spring onions. And if red bell peppers cause discomfort, go for green bell peppers, which are lower in FODMAPs."

Finally, he added, "If green peas are upsetting your stomach, consider replacing them with green beans."

What are the best low-FODMAP alternatives?

Dr Karan further breaks down smart food swaps for those with sensitive guts, explaining which alternatives work and in what quantities:

Kiwi (green): 2 medium fruits (~150g) – Low in fructose and polyols

Blueberries: Up to 40g (~20 berries) – Only moderate in FODMAPs at larger servings (>125g)

Green bananas: 1 unripe banana (~100g) – Ripe ones become high-FODMAP due to fructans

Oyster mushrooms: 1 cup cooked (~75g) – Most mushrooms are high-FODMAP, but oyster is an exception

Okra: 8 pods (~75g) – Remains low-FODMAP even at moderate servings

Spring onions (green tops only): 1–2 stalks (~15g) – Avoid the white bulb, which is high in fructans

Green bell pepper: ½ pepper (~75g) – Red/yellow varieties are higher in fructose

Green beans: 15–20 beans (~75g) – Generally safe at regular portions

Dr Karan cautions that portion size is everything when managing FODMAP intake. What counts as "low-FODMAP" can shift dramatically with how much you eat. He also notes:

Ripeness matters: Bananas, for example, become higher in FODMAPs as they ripen

Cooking methods can alter FODMAP levels

Fermentability ≠ high FODMAP: Some foods like okra and green bananas are fermentable but still gentle on the gut when eaten in the right quantity.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.