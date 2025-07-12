Gastroenterologist shares simple food swaps to manage IBS and improve digestive health: ‘If you get bloated easily…’

If you're dealing with IBS or other gut health problems, what you eat can make all the difference. Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab shares in his July 12 Instagram post some practical food swaps that can help soothe your digestive system, reduce discomfort, and improve overall gut wellness. Making these simple changes to your diet could be the key to feeling better every day. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares what he eats to keep bloating and constipation at bay: From Greek yoghurt, avocado to kimchi ) Dr. Joseph Salhab shares gut-friendly food swaps to avoid bloating and discomfort. (Freepik)

Smart swaps for bloating

"Don't let bloating and belly pain keep you from enjoying summer fun! These smart swaps make it easier to navigate BBQs and pool parties when you have IBS or struggle with bloating. Knowledge is power!" Dr Joseph wrote in the caption.

In the video, he explains how certain popular summer foods and drinks can trigger discomfort, especially for those with a sensitive gut. "If you get bloated easily and have IBS and want to avoid flare-ups, especially at gatherings such as barbecues, picnics, and pool parties, here are some gut-friendly swaps. Fruits like peaches, plums, and watermelon can cause bloating because of their fructose content, so if you are sensitive, try things like berries, grapes, or oranges instead."

Skip the soda, choose gut-friendly alternatives

When it comes to marinades and drinks, small changes can make a big impact. "Try herb-based marinades or garlic-infused oil instead of processed marinades. Instead of carbonated sodas, beer or sugary cocktails, try mocktails like cucumber mint water or berry-infused sparkling water with lime," says Dr Joseph.

To wrap up your meal on a calmer note, he also shares a helpful tip for digestion: "Ditch the fried foods and go for grilled chicken, fish or lean meat, and then finish it off with a herbal tea like peppermint for easier digestion."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.