Cortisol cocktails are trending : But do they really work?

You’ve probably seen them all over Instagram - the so-called cortisol or adrenal cocktails. A bright, zesty mix of orange juice, coconut water, cream of tartar (hello, potassium!), and sea salt. Cortisol cocktails contain bright, zesty mix of orange juice, coconut water, cream of tartar (hello, potassium!), and sea salt(Photo: Adobe Stock)

They’re served as the new wellness elixir to “support adrenal health” and “balance cortisol levels” , your body’s main stress hormone. But is this drink really a stress cure in a cup?

According to culinary nutritionist and wellness coach Eshanka Wahi, the hype needs a reality check. “These ingredients are hydrating and mineral-rich, which can help stabilise blood sugar and reduce perceived stress,” she says.

“But the idea that they ‘heal’ your adrenals or balance cortisol in a major way isn’t backed by strong science.” Basically, it’s not a magic fix , more of a feel-good wellness boost.

Dr Archana Batra, dietician and certified diabetes educator, agrees. “Cortisol is a vital hormone that regulates metabolism, immunity, and stress. These cocktails might offer a quick electrolyte hit, but they don’t directly impact cortisol levels in a significant or clinical way.”

Also as per experts, one point is worth noting: the sugar and sodium content. The orange juice may spike blood sugar, which isn’t ideal for people with diabetes, and the added salt can be problematic for anyone with kidney or blood pressure issues.

So what actually helps keep your cortisol levels in check? Both experts say it’s all about the basics: a balanced diet, protein-rich breakfast, quality sleep, regular exercise, magnesium-rich foods (hello nuts and seeds), and real stress management tools like meditation and movement.