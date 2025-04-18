Post-workout snack or mid-day energy booster? This sandwich recipe is the gut-friendly glow-up your tiffin box needs

In the pursuit of healthy eating, it is often assumed that nutrition must come at the cost of flavour or presentation but since our Friday mood has already set in, we are looking at the brighter side with a heart-shaped sandwich packed with colourful vegetables, creamy hung curd and whole wheat bread. Designed to nourish the body and charm the eyes, this sandwich combines creativity and health in a matter of minutes. From tiffin to post-workout fuel: This cute, protein-packed sandwich does it all! Here's its easy recipe.(Image by Rakshita Mehra)

Using hung curd as a base instead of traditional mayonnaise or butter, the sandwich is rich in probiotics, which support digestive health by maintaining a healthy gut microbiota and is high in protein content to help build and repair muscles. This makes it an excellent post-workout snack or mid-day energy booster so straighten your chef's hat and pack your tiffin already!

Serving- 1

Cooking time- 10 minutes

Ingredients:

Whole wheat bread slices- 2

Hung curd- 40gm

Cabbage, grated- 10gm

Carrot, grated- 10gm

Beetroot, grated- 20gm

Red bell pepper, thin slices- 10gm

Onion, thin slices- 15gm

Sunflower seeds- ½ tsp

Coriander leaves- 1-2 sprig

Lemon- a dash

Salt- to taste

Black pepper- ½ tsp

Method:

Take a large bowl, add all grated vegetables into it. Add the hung curd, spices and condiments, sunflower seeds and a dash of lemon. Give the whole mixture a thorough toss until we get a blush pink color. Take both the bread slices and cut it into a big heart shape using a big heart shape cutter. Keep one big heart shape aside as it will be used as a base. Take the other heart shaped bread and cut out a little heart shape using a mini heart shape cutter from the center. Take the bread slice that we kept aside for base and scoop out a tablespoon of the mixture and spread it on the base bread. Take the other slice and place it on the top of it in a way that blush pink stuffing will be visible from the center. Serve this heart shape coleslaw sandwich with chopped coriander leaves.

Nutritional benefits:

Hung curd is a good source of probiotics and protein which keeps the gut microbe intact. This recipe is full of vitamins and minerals as a lot of colorful vegetables have been used. Fat is minimal, primarily coming from hung curd and sunflower seeds.

Nutritional Composition (1 sandwich):

Energy- 200 kcal

Protein- 10.6gm

Fats- 3gm

(Recipe: Rakshita Mehra, Clinical Nutritionist at Cloudnine, Noida)