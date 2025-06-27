Harvard uni’s liver specialist ranks 10 foods for fatty liver on a scale of 1 to 10: Ripe bananas to green tea

Your liver is the largest organ inside your body, helping you digest food, store energy, and remove toxic material. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the global prevalence of NAFLD (Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease) is 30 percent and increasing. This requires urgent strategies to raise awareness and for people to improve their diet and lifestyle. Per Dr Saurabh Sethi, green tea may not be the best option for you if you have fatty liver. (Adobe Stock)

Also Read | Urologist explains role of gut microbiota in kidney health and diseases: ‘To avoid kidney issues, focus on gut health’

In a video posted on June 26, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and liver specialist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, ranked 10 common foods based on how good they are for fatty liver. The list will help you make informed decisions the next time you are picking up a food that may be harmful if you have a fatty liver.

Liver specialist ranks 10 common foods

Sharing the list, Dr Sethi wrote, “Are you struggling with fatty liver or worried about your liver health? In this video, I’m ranking 10 common foods based on how good or bad they are for fatty liver, using the latest scientific research and clinical evidence.” Let's check out the list:

Green tea: 5/10 Smoothies: 4/10 Berries: 7/10 Chia and basil seeds: 8/10 Beets: 6/10 Very ripe banana: 3/10 Freshly squeezed fruit juice: 2/10 Avocado: 9/10 Store-bought fruit juice: 1/10 Black coffee: 10/10

What is fatty liver?

According to MedlinePlus, fatty liver disease is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver, and there are mainly two types: Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and alcoholic fatty liver disease, also called alcoholic steatohepatitis. Though the cause of NAFLD is unknown. Researchers do know that it is more common in people who:

Have type 2 diabetes and prediabetes

Have obesity

Are middle-aged or older (although children can also get it)

Have high levels of fats in the blood, such as cholesterol and triglycerides

Have high blood pressure

Have certain metabolic disorders, including metabolic syndrome

Have rapid weight loss

Have certain infections, such as hepatitis C

Have been exposed to some toxins

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.