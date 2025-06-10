Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gastroenterologist shares 3 foods he eats every morning for gut and liver health: Berries to black coffee

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Jun 10, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab highlights three foods that he eats every morning for gut and liver health, including berries and mixed nuts. 

Your gut and liver health are prominent factors in determining your overall health. While lifestyle changes play an important role in a healthy gut and liver, you can also maintain them through nutrition. Moreover, you can even start your day with nutritious food items to achieve these benefits.

One of the berries that is great for the liver is blueberries. It contains a compound called pterostilbene, which is a very potent antioxidant. (For representation)(Shutterstock)
One of the berries that is great for the liver is blueberries. It contains a compound called pterostilbene, which is a very potent antioxidant. (For representation)(Shutterstock)

Also Read | Chiropractor tears Las Vegas woman's artery while cracking her neck

In a video shared on April 2, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, listed the 3 food items that can improve your gut and liver health. “Here are three things I eat every morning for my gut and liver health as a gastroenterologist,” he said in the video. He even shared how these 3 items can help your gut and liver with their nutritional properties. Let's find out what they are:

1. Berries

Berries like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are superfoods for your gut and liver. According to the gastroenterologist, he either eats them fresh or freeze-dried when he is on the go.

“Blueberries specifically have a ton of antioxidants. They contain a compound called pterostilbene, which is a very potent antioxidant, especially for the liver, and has been shown to have anti-ageing and anti-cancerous properties,” he explained.

2. Mixed nuts 

The gastroenterologist shared that he mixes berries with mixed nuts and eats about a handful every morning. He consumes walnuts, pecans, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and macadamia nuts. He added that people who eat more nuts usually have ‘better cognitive health, a lower risk of dementia, and a lower risk of colon cancer’.

3. Black coffee

Lastly, Dr Salhab drinks black coffee every morning. “I use a light roast because a light roast keeps the nutrients intact better than a dark roast,” he shared. 

According to the expert, black coffee has been shown to help with cognitive health, cardiovascular health, and liver health, especially in fatty liver disease. “It also decreases your risk of liver cancer,” he added. 

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Gastroenterologist shares 3 foods he eats every morning for gut and liver health: Berries to black coffee
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On