Gastroenterologist shares 3 foods he eats every morning for gut and liver health: Berries to black coffee

Your gut and liver health are prominent factors in determining your overall health. While lifestyle changes play an important role in a healthy gut and liver, you can also maintain them through nutrition. Moreover, you can even start your day with nutritious food items to achieve these benefits. One of the berries that is great for the liver is blueberries. It contains a compound called pterostilbene, which is a very potent antioxidant. (For representation)(Shutterstock)

In a video shared on April 2, Dr Joseph Salhab, a gastroenterologist, listed the 3 food items that can improve your gut and liver health. “Here are three things I eat every morning for my gut and liver health as a gastroenterologist,” he said in the video. He even shared how these 3 items can help your gut and liver with their nutritional properties. Let's find out what they are:

1. Berries

Berries like blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are superfoods for your gut and liver. According to the gastroenterologist, he either eats them fresh or freeze-dried when he is on the go.

“Blueberries specifically have a ton of antioxidants. They contain a compound called pterostilbene, which is a very potent antioxidant, especially for the liver, and has been shown to have anti-ageing and anti-cancerous properties,” he explained.

2. Mixed nuts

The gastroenterologist shared that he mixes berries with mixed nuts and eats about a handful every morning. He consumes walnuts, pecans, almonds, cashews, pistachios, and macadamia nuts. He added that people who eat more nuts usually have ‘better cognitive health, a lower risk of dementia, and a lower risk of colon cancer’.

3. Black coffee

Lastly, Dr Salhab drinks black coffee every morning. “I use a light roast because a light roast keeps the nutrients intact better than a dark roast,” he shared.

According to the expert, black coffee has been shown to help with cognitive health, cardiovascular health, and liver health, especially in fatty liver disease. “It also decreases your risk of liver cancer,” he added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.