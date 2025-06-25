Do you get sudden urge to poop while shopping? Gastroenterologist explains science behind ‘wild’ phenomenon

Do you ever get a sudden urge to poop while you are out shopping? Well, you are not alone. In an Instagram post shared on June 24, Florida-based gastroenterologist Dr Joseph Salhab explained the bizarre science behind this. “Do you poop while shopping? Here’s why this happens - doctor explains,” he wrote. The sudden urge to have a bowel movement when shopping may be because of some sort of sensory stimulus. (Freepik)

Do you poop while shopping?

Dr Salhab stitched a video of another woman in which she revealed that she hadn't ‘pooped in a month’. Therefore, to bring about some bowel movement, she went shopping at a department store. Explaining the science behind this, the gastroenterologist said, “This is actually quite a common phenomenon where people enter certain stores like TJ Maxx, Home Depot, Walmart, and Target, and all of a sudden, they have a sudden urge to have a bowel movement.”

What is this phenomenon called?

According to Dr Salhab, it is actually coined the Mariko Aoki phenomenon, which describes it as “the sudden urge to have a bowel movement when people enter bookstores such as Barnes & Noble”.

The gastroenterologist pointed out that it's hard to say exactly why this happens. According to him, it may be because of some sort of sensory stimuli, like the lights, the smell of coffee, or fresh books, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

“On the other hand, the excitement or adrenaline rush of shopping and looking at price tags may also have a stimulatory effect on people, causing them to feel the need to have a bowel movement,” he added.

Lastly, Dr Salhab revealed that some individuals visit stores every single day because that's the only way they can use a restroom. “It's wild to think about, but clearly, there's something there.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.