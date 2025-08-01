Gastroenterologist shares 7 common mistakes people make while cooking in air fryer: ‘Always clean the tray and use…’

Air fryers have become a go-to kitchen appliance for those looking to cut down on oil without compromising on taste. But while they promise healthier meals, many people are unknowingly making mistakes that could defeat the purpose. Avoid these common air fryer mistakes for healthier cooking.(Freepik)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, board-certified gastroenterologist, hepatologist, and interventional endoscopist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, shared in his July 31 Instagram post 7 common air fryer blunders that might be doing your health more harm than good. (Also read: Gastroenterologist says ‘these 9 simple drinks can support natural liver detox’ without the need for fad diets )

1. Air frying is automatically healthy

Air frying does reduce oil use, but if you're still loading up on ultra-processed frozen snacks or cooking with inflammatory refined seed oils, your gut isn't benefiting as much as you think.

2. You don't need oil at all

A little healthy fat like avocado oil or ghee can actually help your body absorb fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K. Just steer clear of refined seed oils, which are high in omega-6s and may contribute to inflammation when overused.

3. Any veggie works great

Not quite. Leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables like broccoli can burn quickly in an air fryer. To avoid charring, which creates inflammatory compounds, use a light coating of oil and line the tray with parchment paper or a silicone liner.

4. Reusing the same oil is fine

Reheating old oil at high temperatures leads to oxidised fats, which create harmful byproducts that your gut and liver won't thank you for. Always clean the tray and use fresh oil.

5. Any liner works for air frying

The safest options are food-grade silicone liners (BPA-free and FDA-approved), which are reusable, free of PFAS and microplastics, heat-safe up to 480 degrees Farenhiets, and perforated for airflow. Also acceptable: unbleached, perforated parchment paper, just make sure it's free of wax or chlorine.

6. Season after air frying

Actually, spices like turmeric, garlic, cumin, and paprika release more antioxidants when cooked. Seasoning before air frying means more flavour and a boost of gut-friendly polyphenols.

7. All air fryers are the same

They're not. Some models have Teflon (PTFE)-coated baskets, which can degrade at high heat. Instead, opt for air fryers with ceramic-coated or stainless steel interiors; they're safer and tend to last longer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.