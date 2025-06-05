From plate to gut: The silent threat of microplastics

This World Environment Day, the theme “End Plastic Pollution” highlights a pressing issue: microplastics in our food. These tiny plastic particles, less than 5mm in size, have infiltrated our diets, posing significant health risks. Microplastics enter the food chain through various pathways

What are microplastics?

Microplastics are minute plastic particles resulting from the breakdown of larger plastics. Due to their durability, they persist in the environment and have been found in various foods. Dr. Sharad Malhotra, Senior Consultant & Director of Gastroenterology at Aakash Healthcare, says, “Microplastics are minute plastic particles formed by the decomposition of plastics, which are widespread in nature and hence damage both wildlife and people. They have been found in a variety of foods and can also be inhaled.”

How do they enter the food chain?

Microplastics enter the food chain through various pathways:

Seafood: Marine animals ingest plastic debris, which then enters the human diet.

Salt: Sea salt, in particular, is contaminated due to ocean pollution.

Drinking Water: Both bottled and tap water contain microplastics.

Honey and Sugar: Studies have detected plastic particles in these sweeteners.

Fruits and Vegetables: Crops irrigated with contaminated water accumulate microplastics.

Plastic Packaging: Leaching from containers during storage or heating contributes to contamination.

Dr. Bir Singh Sehrawat, Program Clinical Director & HOD of Gastroenterology at Marengo Asia Hospitals Faridabad, explains, “Microplastics consumed through food, water, or air may build up in the body, particularly within the gastrointestinal tract, raising the risk of certain health issues like gut inflammation, dysbiosis (imbalance in gut microbiota), and potentially increased risk of conditions such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBS) and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBD). Microplastics may also give rise to systemic inflammation, leading to other chronic conditions.”

Health Implications

The ingestion of microplastics has been linked to various health issues:

Hormone Disruption: Chemicals like BPA and phthalates, associated with plastics, can interfere with hormone production.

Immune System Dysfunction: Microplastics can cause oxidative stress and inflammation, leading to immune system dysfunction.

DNA Damage: Long-term exposure may lead to genetic mutations and increased cancer risk.

Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Senior Oncologist at Art of Healing Cancer, warns, “They can also cause DNA damage leading to cancers. They can interfere in our endocrine systems, that is production of hormones. Our immune system also comes under excessive oxidative stress and inflammation, which causes it to dysfunction.”

Some finds to microplastics are worrying. “In one study, scientists found microplastics in human blood for the first time. In another, they found plastic particles in the placenta of unborn babies. People who eat a lot of seafood or work in plastic-related industries may be at higher risk. In extreme cases, long-term exposure has been linked to problems like breathing issues, hormone imbalance, and even organ damage,” says Samiksha Kalra, Dietician, Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital.

What can be done?

To mitigate exposure to microplastics:

Opt for Fresh Foods: Choose fresh produce over packaged items.

Use Alternative Containers: Replace plastic containers with glass or stainless steel.

Avoid Heating Food in Plastic: Do not microwave food in plastic containers.

Choose Personal Care Products Wisely: Avoid products containing microbeads.

Dr. Bir Singh advises, “Opt for fresh food and ditch plastic water bottles, using glass or stainless steel containers instead of plastics. Avoid heating food in plastic containers especially in microwave as the heat can cause the plastic to break down and leach microplastics into your food. Use glass or ceramic instead. Choose personal care products wisely as many face scrubs and toothpaste contain tiny plastic microbeads.”