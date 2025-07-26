Gastroenterologist says ‘these 9 simple drinks can support natural liver detox’ without the need for fad diets

Your liver works hard every day to filter toxins, support digestion, and keep your body balanced, but it deserves some care too. Dr Joseph Salhab, gastroenterologist, shares in his July 25 Instagram post a list of easy, healthy drinks you can include in your daily routine to support natural liver detox, improve digestion, and boost overall health. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares ‘weight loss method that helped his patients lose 12 to 15 kilos’: 5 steps to follow ) Boost your liver health with these science-backed drinks recommended by Dr. Salhab. (Pixabay)

"Don't drink a liver detox. Drink these liver-healthy drinks instead," Dr Salhab wrote in the caption. Let's take a look at his recommendations:

Antioxidant-rich drinks that love your liver back

1. Matcha: "EGCG-rich antioxidants that support liver fat metabolism and hepatic blood flow," notes Dr Joseph.

2. Green tea: Packed with catechin antioxidants, it helps the liver manage fat and maintain healthy perfusion, he says.

3. Black coffee: Thanks to chlorogenic acids, coffee can promote healthier liver fat levels and boost microvascular blood flow.

4. Black tea: Dr Joseph highlights theaflavin antioxidants as key players in supporting liver fat handling and endothelial function.

Juices and brews that boost liver circulation

5. Beetroot juice: Rich in betalain antioxidants and nitrates, it increases nitric oxide levels and enhances hepatic circulation.

6. Pomegranate juice: "Punicalagin antioxidants aid liver fat processing and support healthy perfusion," he shares.

7. Hot cacao: Cocoa flavanols in this comforting drink can help elevate nitric oxide and support liver blood flow.

8. Turmeric-ginger tea: A powerful duo of curcumin and gingerol antioxidants that promote bile flow and support fatty liver health.

9. Berry smoothies: Loaded with anthocyanin antioxidants, they assist in liver fat metabolism and improve microcirculation.

Whether you enjoy your detox in the form of a soothing tea, a warm brew, or a fruity smoothie, these drinks can be a simple, science-backed way to support your liver daily.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.