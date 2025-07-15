Gastroenterologist shares ‘weight loss method that helped his patients lose 12 to 15 kilos’: 5 steps to follow

Dr Pal Manickam, a gastroenterologist, shared an Instagram post on July 14, talking about a weight loss method that helped his patients lose up to 12 to 15 kg without ever meeting him. What is this weight loss method? The gastroenterologist revealed that it is called time-restricted feeding, which means eating only during a fixed time window every day. Dr Manickam advises patience for weight loss through time-restricted feeding, stating that building a habit takes time and results won't be immediate. (Shutterstock)

Why does time-restricted feeding work?

According to the expert, the time-restricted feeding works because during the day, insulin processes food and at night, the body repairs and burns fat. However, he warned that if you keep eating late at night, you overload the system and store fat instead. So, it is time you say goodbye to those late-night snack binges.

The 5 steps to practice time-restricted feeding

Now that you know why time-restricted feeding works, let's find out the steps you need to follow to practise it:

Step 1:

Dr Manickam suggested tracking your current eating window. He explained, “Note when you take your first bite (even coffee), and your last bite (like milk before bed). That's your eating window. Example: 7 AM to 10 PM = 15 hours.”

Step 2:

Next, the gastroenterologist suggested shrinking your eating window. He wrote, “If it's 15 hours, aim for 12 hours. If it's already 12, reduce to 11.5 next week. Goal = bring it slowly down to 8 hours. But don't fast aggressively. Let your body adapt.”

Step 3:

“Be consistent. 12 hours every day > 8 hours once in a while. Discipline beats intensity. So be consistent,” he said.

Step 4:

Don't obsess about food (yet), the gastroenterologist warned. “In the beginning, it's okay to eat what you normally eat. Focus on building the habit first. Once the habit sticks, you'll automatically start eating better. Trust me. It happens every time,” he explained.

Step 5:

Lastly, he advised those on time-restricted feeding to be patient. “You didn't gain weight overnight. So don't expect it to melt in a week. Follow this for 3 months straight, and you'll lose weight,” he added.

The expert also suggested a few pro tips while following this weight loss diet:

Drink water when you're hungry. It helps more than you think.

Take enough protein every day, so you don't lose your muscle mass.

Try it for 3 months. No cheat days. No breaks.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.