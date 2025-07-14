Harvard gastroenterologist shares 8 foods he avoids to protect his gut and what he eats instead: No to instant noodles

Gastroenterologist, Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, who has been trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford Universities, often shares insights about gut and liver health on Instagram. In a post shared on July 14, he talked about the eight foods he avoids to protect his gut health and what he eats instead. Let's find out: Instant noodles are high in preservatives, low in nutrition, and terrible for gut microbes. (Freepik)

Gut doctor shares foods to avoid and eat for gut health

Listing the 8 food items to avoid and what to eat in their place, Dr Sethi wrote, “I’m a gastroenterologist, and here are 8 foods I avoid to protect my gut and what I eat instead.” The list consists of some everyday items that we consume without giving much thought. The gastroenterologist also listed the reasons why we should avoid them. Let's find out what the items are:

1. Ultra-Processed Snack Bars

They're basically candy bars in disguise, loaded with emulsifiers, fake fibre, and seed oils. A better option would be a handful of nuts or real fruit with nut butter.

2. Sugar-Free Gums

The gastroenterologist pointed out that the common sweeteners like sorbitol in sugar-free gums can trigger gas, bloating, and diarrhoea.

Better option: Fennel seeds after meals. “I take them daily,” Dr Sethi wrote.

3. Store-Bought Salad Dressings

“Even ‘healthy’ ones are often full of inflammatory oils and added sugars,” he wrote.

Better option: Olive oil, lemon, mustard, and herbs, made fresh in seconds.

4. Refined Seed Oils (Canola, Soy, Corn)

They are high in omega-6s and often oxidised, which makes them bad for your gut lining and inflammation.

Better option: Cook your food with avocado oil, extra virgin olive oil (light heat only), ghee, or coconut oil.

5. Flavoured Yoghurts

Marketed as healthy, but often loaded with added sugars and artificial flavours, flavoured yoghurts are not good for your gut, the gut doctor pointed out.

Better option: Plain Greek yoghurt with berries, cinnamon, and chia seeds.

6. Milk in Coffee (for some)

“Lactose can be irritating for sensitive guts and trigger bloating or discomfort,” Dr Sethi wrote.

Better option: He suggested trying plain coffee or adding cinnamon and almond milk.

7. Instant Noodles

Talking about why instant noodles are harmful for your gut, Dr Sethi pointed out that they are: “High in preservatives, low in nutrition, and terrible for gut microbes.”

Better option: Rice noodles with broth and veggies = 10-minute upgrade.

8. Granola with Added Sugars

“Seems healthy. But often worse than dessert,” Dr Sethi wrote.

Better option: Steel-cut oats or plain yoghurt with berries and chia.

Lastly, the gastroenterologist warned, “The truth? Most gut issues start with what we normalise as ‘healthy’.”

