Gastroenterologist shares hidden signs of fatty liver and how to reverse it: ‘If your waist size is growing…'

Fatty liver is often called a silent threat and for good reason. It usually develops without any symptoms, quietly damaging your liver over time. Palaniappan Manickam, better known as Dr. Pal, a gastroenterologist, shared in his July 6 Instagram post the hidden signs of fatty liver disease and the everyday habits that could be harming your liver without you even realising it. (Also read: Gastroenterologist shares simple food swaps to manage IBS and improve digestive health: ‘If you get bloated easily…’ ) Dr. Pal highlights the risks of fatty liver and how lifestyle choices impact liver health. (Adobe Stock)

"Fatty liver starts quietly but builds over time. Protect your liver and shield it from inflammation, scarring, and cirrhosis by making smart choices. Ditch toxins, watch belly fat, and embrace a healthier lifestyle," wrote Dr. Pal in the caption of his latest post.

What is fatty liver and why should you care?

"Fatty liver means fat is building up inside your liver," explains Dr. Pal. “It happens because your body can't store all the extra fat properly. So it dumps fat in places like your liver, pancreas, and belly. If your waist size is growing, chances are your liver already has fat, even if you don't feel sick yet.”

Initially, fatty liver causes no pain or symptoms. "But over 10 to 20 years, this fat buildup leads to inflammation, which injures your liver and causes scarring (fibrosis). Over time, scar tissue shrinks your liver and slows down its function," says Dr. Pal.

Dr. Pal notes that the liver can regenerate even after significant damage. However, when injury becomes chronic, the liver starts to lose its ability to bounce back, eventually leading to cirrhosis, a condition where the liver fails to function.

"Some people think only alcohol damages the liver. Not true. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease is rising fast due to poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle. That's the new enemy," says Dr. Pal.

What are the biggest threats to your liver

According to Dr. Pal these are the biggest threats to your liver:

Sugary drinks (like sodas, sweetened teas, and juices)

Fried snacks (such as samosas, chips, and pakoras)

Ultra-processed foods (biscuits, packaged bakery items)

Sedentary lifestyle

Sleep issues and chronic stress

"These load your liver with toxins and empty calories, pushing it closer to damage," warns Dr. Pal.

What to do instead?

"Swap them out for black coffee or tea and liver-friendly veggies like berries, broccoli, and beets," he suggests. "These fight inflammation and help your liver heal. Fatty liver can be slowed, or even reversed. The choice is yours. Start today for a healthier liver tomorrow."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.