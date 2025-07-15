Neurosurgeon shares top 3 signs you should know to identify a brain stroke using the FAST method: What exactly it is?

Identifying the signs of a stroke can help save your life or someone else's life. But how do you know that you are on the verge of a brain stroke? According to Dr Raveesh Sunkara, neurosurgeon, MBBS, MS, MCh (Neuro), to be able to do this, you need to learn the 3 most common warning signs of a stroke: an acronym called the F.A.S.T. method. A brain stroke is a medical emergency where every second counts, and knowing the signs can be the difference between life and death. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Neurosurgeon shares 3 foods he avoids as they harm the brain and 'can even shrink your brain in the long term'

What is a brain stroke?

According to Dr Sunkara, a brain stroke is a medical emergency where every second counts, and knowing the signs can be the difference between life and death. Per the Cleveland Clinic, strokes happen when a blood clot or broken vessel prevents blood from getting to your brain. They can be fatal and need immediate treatment. Strokes are the second leading cause of death worldwide and the fifth most common in the US.

Top 3 signs you should know to identify a brain stroke.

Sharing the 3 signs of a brain stroke, the neurosurgeon wrote on Instagram on June 18, “How to act F.A.S.T. and save a life.” He explained the most common warning signs of a stroke using the simple F.A.S.T. method.

1. F stands for Face Drooping: How to spot weakness on one side of the face.

The neurosurgeon advised looking out for any drooping of the face towards one side.

2. A stands for Arm Weakness: The simple test to check for numbness or weakness in one arm.

Next, he suggested spotting any weakness in the arms or legs.

3. S stands for Speech Difficulty: How to recognise slurred or confused speech.

Lastly, look for any disturbance in speech.

The fourth and most important step is T, which stands for Time. “Sounds difficult? Well, an easy abbreviation is there to remember this: F for Face, A for Weakness of Arms, S for Speech, and T for Time. Why time? Because in the case of a stroke, ‘brain equals time.’ That is, you should not waste any time when you identify these symptoms, and you should reach the nearest stroke facility as soon as possible,” Dr Sunkara explained.

“If you see any of these signs, it's time to call emergency services immediately. Recognising these stroke symptoms quickly can save a brain and a life,” the neurosurgeon added in the end.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.