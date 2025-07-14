Neurosurgeon shares 3 foods he avoids as they harm the brain and 'can even shrink your brain in the long term'

Dr Raveesh Sunkara, a neurosurgeon, took to Instagram on July 10 to share a post titled: ‘These 3 foods are harming your brain’. He shared , “As a neurosurgeon, these are the top 3 foods I avoid for optimal brain health.” In the video he posted, the neurosurgeon explained which common foods can be detrimental to your brain. Also read | Neurosurgeon explains how 'brain health is pretty easy to achieve', reveals foods to eat: Dark chocolate, fish, broccoli Want to know foods to limit or avoid for optimal brain health? Read on. (Unsplash)

According to Dr Sunkara, by being mindful of your diet and limiting these foods, you can help support your brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline:

1. Food containing a lot of trans fat

Dr Sunkara said, “Here are the top three foods I will completely avoid as a neurosurgeon. Number one is food containing a lot of trans fat, such as deep-fried food or packaged snacks. They cause a lot of inflammation in the brain and lead to a lot of problems long term.”

The neurosurgeon's advice on avoiding certain foods to protect brain health aligns with various studies. According to a 2014 study published in Sciencedirect.com, consuming high amounts of trans fats has been linked to an increased risk of dementia and cognitive decline.

2. Sugary drinks

He added, “Number 2 is high sugary drinks. High sugar causes blood glucose spikes, especially in the form of liquid. It causes a lot of spikes leading up to brain fatigue over time. This, in the long term, can even shrink your brain.”

As per a 2023 study published in Sciencedirect.com, sugary beverages can cause inflammation in the brain, leading to memory problems and an increased risk of neurodegenerative diseases. Regular consumption of these drinks has also been linked to cognitive decline and impaired brain function.

3. Ultra-processed food

Dr Sunkara concluded: “Finally, the third is ultra-processed food, which causes a lot of gut issues. This leads to disruption of the gut-brain axis. Remember, your brain runs on what you eat.”

Ultra-processed foods, often high in unhealthy fats, added sugars, and artificial additives, and can negatively impact brain health. As per a study, published in Pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov in 2018, they have been linked to inflammation, oxidative stress, and an increased risk of cognitive decline and neurodegenerative diseases.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.