Worried about cognitive decline with age? Wellness coach shares 5 daily habits to keep your brain healthy

As we age, the brain naturally slows down in processing information. Increasing stress and rising cortisol levels can further interfere with decision-making and memory retention. That's why it's crucial to adopt healthy daily habits that support both brain and body health as we grow older. Meditate daily to calm the nervous system and manage stress levels.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ankita Kaul, wellness coach and founder of Wifeyytalks said, “Stress levels rise, sleep often suffers, and responsibilities multiply. High levels of cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone, can linger longer and interfere with memory and decision-making. Here’s a fact: It’s not a decline, it’s a signal. A signal to be more intentional about brain health.”

Ankita Kaul shared five daily habits that can improve brain performance:

1. Practice daily mindfulness and reading:

Deep breathing, meditation, and reading books or articles help reduce stress hormones, calms the nervous system, and improves mental focus.

2. Prioritise quality sleep:

Sleep is the brain's repair mode. It consolidates memories, clears toxins, and refreshes your ability to concentrate and make decisions.

3. Move your body:

Regular physical activity boosts blood flow to the brain and increases BDNF. a protein that enhances learning, memory, and brain plasticity.

4. Feed your brain right:

Incorporate brain-boosting foods like walnuts, berries, dark chocolate, leafy greens, and omega-3-rich seeds. What you eat directly affects how you think and feel.

5. Acceptance:

We all have visualised our life a certain way and it’s not turning out to be, but we cannot harm ourselves emotionally by thinking everyday about our situations. We need to accept what life has given to us and make the most of our resources around.

"Be more conscious and take care for your mind. Because the smartest thing you can do for your brain is to start giving it what it really needs daily. Remember to take control of your mind than the mind controlling you," said the wellness coach.

