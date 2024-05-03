Physical health should be a priority for everyone as it is the cornerstone of a fulfilling and lively life and when it comes to physical health, small, consistent steps make a world of difference along with an opportunity to make some positive changes in life. However, at times we try to change everything at once - rather than prioritise which is completely unrealistic. Self-care and wellness: 11 small healthy habits to boost your overall well-being (Image by Freepik)

In fact, sometimes the more we try to do, the less able we are to make any of these changes and everything suffers as very few of us prioritise our wellness and happiness while the rest of us just go with the flow and roll with the punches. Our mind, body and soul are all interconnected so, we must nurture all three to achieve true balance and overall wellness.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Ravindra, CEO at Pro Physio Healthcare, suggested tips to incorporate exercise and movement into daily routine, along with other healthy habits to boost overall well-being -

Make Time For You: It’s okay to be selfish sometimes. Before you can help others, you have to take care of yourself. Prioritising self-care is essential for establishing balance in one’s life and maintaining healthy habits. Find Activities You Love: Discover exercise routines that bring you joy - Whether it's dancing, hiking, or trying a new sport, doing what you love makes staying active enjoyable and sustainable. Start Small, Build Gradually: Don't overwhelm yourself with intense workouts from the beginning. Begin with short sessions and gradually increase intensity and duration to avoid burnout. Make It a Habit: Set a daily or weekly exercise schedule and stick to it. Consistency is key to forming a healthy exercise routine and reaping the long-term benefits. Incorporate Movement into Your Day: Look for opportunities to move more throughout your day. Take the stairs, walk or cycle instead of driving short distances, or have a mini-dance party while doing chores. Partner Up for Accountability: Find a workout buddy or join group fitness classes to stay motivated and accountable. Support and encouragement can make exercise feel like a fun social activity. Fuel Your Body Right: Choose nutrient-rich foods that nourish your body and complement your fitness goals. A well-balanced diet supports your energy levels and overall health. Be consistent with your mealtimes. Prioritise Rest and Recovery: Allow your body time to rest and recover after workouts. Quality sleep and relaxation are essential for muscle repair and overall well-being. Not getting enough quality sleep regularly raises the risk of many diseases and disorders. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated and functioning optimally. Hydration is key for maintaining good overall health. Listen to your body: Tune in to what your body is telling you. Rest when you need to, take breaks, and listen to any signs of fatigue or discomfort. Your body knows best! Set Realistic Goals: Celebrate small achievements along the way. Setting achievable goals keeps you motivated and reinforces the positive impact of your efforts.

Dr Pramod Ravindra concluded, “One of the best ways you can prioritise your wellness is to simply be kind to yourself. Embrace the process and make a lifelong commitment to physical health, affecting multiple aspects of our lives. It influences our thoughts, emotions and behaviours on a daily basis. Our physical wellbeing is paramount to leading a fulfilling and satisfying life.”