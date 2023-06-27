Top 5 habits that will keep you young and healthy forever

Ageing is an inevitable process and as we spend more time on earth, we add years to our chronological age. Not all people age in the same way though and a few are able to remain younger for long. You may have seen people in their 50s and 60s who are as radiant and active as people few decades younger to them. While ageing cannot be stopped, the plateau may be achieved by following certain lifestyle habits that can keep one energetic, active and young. (Also read: Father's Day: Dads, lose your belly fat with these simple lifestyle changes) While ageing cannot be stopped, the plateau may be achieved by following certain lifestyle habits that can keep one energetic, active and young. (Freepik)

As we age, many processes that take happen in our cells may see a deterioration. The cells suffer wear and tear and are unable to communicate well with each other. If this process of damage of cells is slowed down and they continue to work as efficiently as before, the ageing process can also slow down.

Keeping yourself active throughout and day and finding time for exercise is the best way to slow down ageing. Sedentary lifestyle on the other hand can speed up ageing and make one susceptible to heart attack, diabetes, cancer, dementia and even early death. Eating a balanced diet and skipping sugar-laden and fatty food is another healthy habit that could keep you young and healthy till old age.

Nutritionist Karishma Shah in her recent Instagram post says eating wholesome foods, staying active with invigorating exercises, prioritizing quality sleep, practicing mindfulness for stress reduction, and embracing a positive mindset can help slow down ageing.

Shah adds that these habits will empower one to age gracefully and enjoy a lifetime of vitality.

Here are the habits that can enhance your well-being and longevity as suggested by Shah.

1. Regular physical activity

Engage in regular exercise for cardiovascular health and overall fitness. Include both cardiovascular exercises and strength training.

2. Balanced and nutritious diet

Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit processed foods and sugary snacks.

3. Quality sleep

Aim for 7-9 hours of uninterrupted sleep each night. Create a conducive sleep environment and establish a consistent sleep routine.

4. Stress management

Practice effective stress management techniques like meditation or engaging in hobbies. Prioritize self-care and find activities that help you relax.

5. Social connections and mental stimulation

Maintain strong social connection with family and friends. Engage in mentally stimulating activities and hobbies.