Neurosurgeon explains how 'brain health is pretty easy to achieve', reveals foods to eat: Dark chocolate, fish, broccoli

Take it from a brain surgeon, brain health is one of the most important things to living a quality life: US-based neurosurgeon Dr Brian Hoeflinger said in a March 23 Instagram post. According to him, food plays a significant role in supporting brain health. In the video he shared, Dr Hoeflinger explained 'how to maintain a healthy brain', highlighting some amazing brain-boosting foods. Also read | Want to keep your brain sharp? Add these 6 foods to your diet and know their benefits Food plays a significant role in supporting brain health. A balanced diet rich in nutrients can help improve cognitive function, boost memory, and reduce the risk of age-related cognitive decline. (Freepik)

What's the secret to achieving a healthy brain?

According to him, incorporating these foods into your diet can have a positive impact on brain health and overall well-being. From fish that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and support brain health and cognitive function, to green vegetables that are packed with vitamins and antioxidants that support cognitive function and may reduce age-related cognitive decline, here's what Dr Hoeflinger suggested.

He said, “Brain health is super important and is pretty easy to achieve by knowing this: it starts with food. There are fatty fish, including salmon and tuna. There are also green leafy vegetables, like kale, spinach, and broccoli, and berries like strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries. Then there are nuts and seeds like almonds and walnuts, flaxseeds and chia seeds, eggs, and avocados.”

A little bit of dark chocolate is good for your brain

He said that even healthy oils are good, and added that green tea, which contains antioxidants and L-theanine, and may improve focus and reduce stress, as well as dark chocolate, which contains flavonoids, and may improve blood flow and boost cognitive function, are an important part of a brain health-friendly diet.

Dr Hoeflinger said, “Green tea is healthy for your brain, and lastly, a little bit of dark chocolate can be very beneficial for your brain. The foods you eat are just one aspect of keeping a healthy brain. There are so many other things that you can do.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.