Want to keep your brain sharp? Add these 6 foods to your diet and know their benefits
Check out these 6 foods that reduce brain inflammation and improve function. They also reduce risks of neurodegenerative diseases.
Eating healthy is important for your brain health. The right food can help support your cognitive abilities. While tasks like solving puzzles, reading, and learning a new language may boost your cognitive functions, such as focusing, memory, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking, eating right can further bolster your mind, making it sharp and agile.
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, experts have revealed why the right food is important for brain and shared a list of foods you need to add to diet.
Why should you eat right for your brain?
Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, pointed out how the right foods also reduce the risks of neurodegenerative diseases. Dr Gupta said,"Eating a healthy diet is not just about maintaining a strong body, but also a sharp mind. Proper brain nutrition fuels cognitive function and plays a crucial role in preventing neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. What we feed our brain today impacts its health in the long run, ensuring better mental clarity and longevity."
Top foods for brain
Anuja Gaur, a dietitian at Aakash Healthcare shared this detailed guide of brain-healthy foods, covering the nutritional profile along with benefits:
1. All berries
(Strawberry, blueberry, jamun, blackberry, falsa, amla)
Nutritional profile:
- Vitamins: Vitamin C, Vitamin K
- Minerals: Manganese
- Fibre and antioxidants (especially flavonoids)
Benefits:
- Helps improve memory.
- Reduces brain inflammation.
- Enhances communication between neurons.
2. Fish
Nutritional profile:
- Vitamins: Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
- Minerals: Selenium, Iodine
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA and DHA), Protein
Benefits:
- Improves brain structure and function.
- Helps maintain a good mood.
- Enhances concentration and memory.
3. Walnuts, pine nuts, almonds
Nutritional profile:
- Vitamins: Vitamin E, Vitamin B6
- Minerals: Magnesium, Copper
- Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Protein, Fibre
Benefits:
- Reduces brain inflammation.
- Improves neurological health.
- Helps reduce stress.
4. Dark Chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)
Nutritional profile:
- Flavonoids, Caffeine
- Iron, Magnesium, Fibre
Benefits:
- Increases blood flow, supplying more oxygen to the brain.
- Instantly boosts mood.
- Enhances focus and mental alertness.
5. All the dark coloured vegetables
(Broccoli, spinach, beetroot etc.)
Nutritional profile:
- Vitamins: Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin A
- Minerals: Iron, Potassium
- Fibre and Antioxidants
Benefits:
- Boosts brainpower.
- Protects neurons.
- Sharpens memory.
6. Eggs / Dals for vegetarians
Nutritional profile:
- Vitamins: Vitamin B6, B12, Vitamin D
- Minerals: Selenium, Zinc
- Choline: An essential nutrient for brain health
Benefits:
- Essential for brain cell development and functioning.
- Helps enhance concentration and memory.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
