Want to keep your brain sharp? Add these 6 foods to your diet and know their benefits

Eating healthy is important for your brain health. The right food can help support your cognitive abilities. While tasks like solving puzzles, reading, and learning a new language may boost your cognitive functions, such as focusing, memory, problem-solving skills, and critical thinking, eating right can further bolster your mind, making it sharp and agile. Keep your brain active and healthy with the help of diet.(Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, experts have revealed why the right food is important for brain and shared a list of foods you need to add to diet.

Why should you eat right for your brain?

The right diet can help reduce risks of dementia.(Shutterstock)

Dr Praveen Gupta, Principal Director and Chief of Neurology, Fortis Hospital, pointed out how the right foods also reduce the risks of neurodegenerative diseases. Dr Gupta said,"Eating a healthy diet is not just about maintaining a strong body, but also a sharp mind. Proper brain nutrition fuels cognitive function and plays a crucial role in preventing neurodegenerative diseases like dementia. What we feed our brain today impacts its health in the long run, ensuring better mental clarity and longevity."

Top foods for brain

Anuja Gaur, a dietitian at Aakash Healthcare shared this detailed guide of brain-healthy foods, covering the nutritional profile along with benefits:

1. All berries

Berries contain antioxidants.(Shutterstock)

(Strawberry, blueberry, jamun, blackberry, falsa, amla)

Nutritional profile:

Vitamins: Vitamin C, Vitamin K

Minerals: Manganese

Fibre and antioxidants (especially flavonoids)

Benefits:

Helps improve memory.

Reduces brain inflammation.

Enhances communication between neurons.

2. Fish

Fish dishes are rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids.(Shutterstock)

Nutritional profile:

Vitamins: Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Minerals: Selenium, Iodine

Omega-3 Fatty Acids (EPA and DHA), Protein

Benefits:

Improves brain structure and function.

Helps maintain a good mood.

Enhances concentration and memory.

3. Walnuts, pine nuts, almonds

Walnuts reduce brain inflammation.(Shutterstock)

Nutritional profile:

Vitamins: Vitamin E, Vitamin B6

Minerals: Magnesium, Copper

Omega-3 Fatty Acids, Protein, Fibre

Benefits:

Reduces brain inflammation.

Improves neurological health.

Helps reduce stress.

4. Dark Chocolate (at least 70% cocoa)

Dark chocolate is good for your brain health.(Pexels)

Nutritional profile:

Flavonoids, Caffeine

Iron, Magnesium, Fibre

Benefits:

Increases blood flow, supplying more oxygen to the brain.

Instantly boosts mood.

Enhances focus and mental alertness.

5. All the dark coloured vegetables

Beetroots and other dark coloured veggies are good for the brain.(Pexels)

(Broccoli, spinach, beetroot etc.)

Nutritional profile:

Vitamins: Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin A

Minerals: Iron, Potassium

Fibre and Antioxidants

Benefits:

Boosts brainpower.

Protects neurons.

Sharpens memory.

6. Eggs / Dals for vegetarians

Eggs and dals both contain Vitamin B6.(Shutterstock)

Nutritional profile:

Vitamins: Vitamin B6, B12, Vitamin D

Minerals: Selenium, Zinc

Choline: An essential nutrient for brain health

Benefits:

Essential for brain cell development and functioning.

Helps enhance concentration and memory.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.