Want to add more omega-3s to your diet? This fish is nature’s best kept secret

Diets that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids are loaded with benefits. They help in improving brain function and cardiovascular strength. Fishes are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, and kippers are the best source to add to your daily diet. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer at Alyve Health said, “Kippers or smoked herrings, an oily fish that is packed with essential nutrients, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, are known to enhance brain health and overall well-being. Moderately adding kippers to your diet is a simple and delicious way to boost your brain health while supporting overall wellness.” Also read | Do you follow a Western diet? Study says, add omega-3 fatty acid to it Kippers are loaded with omega-3 fatty acids.(Shutterstock)

Speaking of benefits of omega-3 fatty acids, Tanya Khanna added, “Omega-3 fatty acids, specifically DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) and EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) play a crucial role in brain function. They are essential for maintaining the structure of brain cells, improving communication between neurons, and reducing inflammation, which is linked to the brain and nervous system.”

Add kippers to your daily diet.(Shutterstock)

Reasons why kippers should be added to your diet:

Nutrient-rich: Besides Omega-3s, kippers are an excellent source of protein, vitamin B12, vitamin D, and selenium, all of which improve brain health and energy levels. Also read | Are you a vegetarian who thinks fish is the only good source of omega-3 fatty acids? Nutritionist shares 4 veg options

Heart-healthy: The Omega-3s in kippers also benefit cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation, lowering blood pressure, and improving cholesterol levels.

Sustainable choice: Compared to larger predatory fish, herring are quick to reproduce and are not as vulnerable to extreme fishing. Hence, they are more environmentally friendly.

How to add kippers to your diet:

Here are some tips to make your meals healthy and tasty by adding kippers:

Breakfast: Serve kippers with scrambled eggs and multigrain toast for a nutrient-packed start to your day.

Salads: Flake kippers over a fresh green salad with lemon and olive oil dressing.

Sandwiches: Use kippers as a protein-rich filling in wraps/sandwiches. Also read | Add more omega-3 fats to morning diet during menstruation; know the amazing benefits

Rice bowls: Pair kippers with brown rice and steamed vegetables for a balanced protein-rich meal.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.