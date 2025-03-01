Do you follow a Western diet? Study says, add omega-3 fatty acid to it

Westerners are known for following a diet that is rich in sugar and fat. From ultra-processed food to easy-to-make recipes, the diet can be very unhealthy, when it comes to regular intake. A recent study published in the International Journal of Obesity observed how a diet rich in fat and sugar can reduce blood flow in the brain. Also read | The problematic American diet: Study reveals how ultra-processed foods are taking over the plates A diet high in sugar and fat can lead to reduced blood flow in the brain.(Pexels)

However, with a little tweak in the diet, the drastic effects of this diet can be avoided. The hack is to add omega-3 fatty acids, the nutrient found in fish oil to the diet. Omega-3 fatty acid is observed to reverse the ill-effects of this diet on the blood flow.

Findings of the study:

The study was done to understand the underlying causes of childhood and adolescent obesity, an epidemic that has spread worldwide. To conduct the study, young male mice, around the age of 6 weeks were selected. The mice were divided into several groups. One group was fed healthy rodent diet. Another group was fed a diet high in sugar and fat to mimic the diet that Western societies prefer. Another group was fed the Western diet but with omega-3 fatty acid inclusion. Also read | Plant-based eateries aren't healthy always: Study reveals unhealthy ingredients in their meals

Over time, the several measurements were performed on the mice, such as body weight, body measurements, blood glucose levels, insulin tolerance test, glucose tolerance test. Brain blood flow was also examined.

It was observed that the mice feeding on the Western diet showed decline in health, such as weight gain, increased fat mass, elevated fasting blood glucose, glucose intolerance, and insulin resistance. However, the group of mice with the omega-3 fatty acid supplements demonstrated healthier results. It was observed that omega-3 fatty acids had a protective effect.

Fatty fishes are rich sources of omega-3 fatty acids.(Pexels)

Study author Hirac Gurden, a neuroscientist currently working at French National Centre for Scientific Research and Paris Cité University, told PsyPost, “We found that cerebral blood flow rapidly decreases after starting the Western diet and does not recover in adulthood. However, when we altered the fat content by balancing harmful omega-6 fatty acids with protective omega-3 fatty acids (found in fatty fish, soybean oil, and nuts), cerebral blood flow was no longer impaired. In short, we discovered that nutraceutical protection of cerebral blood flow is possible.” Also read | Poor eating habits among students may result in lifetime of illness: Study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.