The problematic American diet: Study reveals how ultra-processed foods are taking over the plates

An American diet consists of more ultra-processed foods than anyone else, and this disturbing trend is leading to more health complications. According to a study led by Julia Wolfson, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Americans do not just prefer ultra-processed food while dining out, but also in their day-to-day meals. The researchers discovered that ultra-processed foods make up for more than half of the American's diet and energy intake, both in their homemade meals, and while being away from home. (Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The study published in the Journal of Nutrition revealed that an average American’s more than half of energy intake comes from ultra-processed food items. What’s worse is that while their consumption of ultra-processed foods has increased over time, their addition of minimally processed food in their diet has decreased rapidly.

The study was conducted by analysing the diet patterns of 34,000 American adults between 2003 and 2018. Through the study period, the researchers discovered that ultra-processed foods make up for more than half of the American's diet and energy intake, both in their homemade meals, and while being away from home.

It is a general notion that the fast-food chains and restaurants are responsible for the unhealthy dietary patterns in Americans. However, the study pointed out that their grocery carts and kitchen counters are equally to be blamed.

Lead study author Julia Wolfson, Ph.D., associate professor in the Bloomberg School’s Department of International Health, in a statement said, “The perception can be that ‘junk food’ and ultra-processed foods are equivalent. Yet ultra-processed foods encompass many more products than just junk food or fast food, including most of the foods in the grocery store. The proliferation and ubiquity of ultra-processed foods on grocery store shelves is changing what we are eating when we make meals at home.”

Ultra-processed foods and chronic diseases:

The study pointed out the ill-effects of heavy consumption of ultra-processed foods. These food items contain unhealthy amounts of added sugars, unhealthy fats, and sodium while lacking basic nutrients required by the body. Unhealthy dietary patterns as such can lead to chronic health conditions such as cardiovascular disease, obesity, and colorectal cancer, among others.

