Do you love processed foods? Shocking study reveals what it does to our muscles

Processed foods have the reputation of adding more kilos to the body. However, a recent study led by Dr. Zehra Akkaya, University of California-San Francisco states that it can do more than that. It can secretly change the composition of the muscles, even when we are not overweight. The study has revealed a link between consuming ultra-processed foods and the buildup of fat in the thigh muscles. (Shutterstock)

The study has revealed a link between consuming ultra-processed foods and the buildup of fat in the thigh muscles. It shows that what we eat can fundamentally impact us, often altering the muscle structure, even when we are regularly exercising or watching our diet.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 666 individuals with an average age of 60 and a typical body mass index of 27. Each of the participant’s diet was analysed to observed that at least 40% of their diet consisted of ultra-processed food items. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) was done on them to observe that more ultra-processed foods consumed led to more accumulation of fat in the thigh muscles.

Even when the participants were physically active or on a strict diet, this correlation was observed.

Dr. Zehra Akkaya, the study’s lead researcher, in a media release, said, “In an adult population at risk for but without knee or hip osteoarthritis, consuming ultra-processed foods is linked to increased fat within the thigh muscles. Research from our group and others has previously shown that quantitative and functional decline in thigh muscles is potentially associated with onset and progression of knee osteoarthritis.”

Why is muscle quality important?

Muscle quality is directly linked to osteoporosis, which is not just a painful condition, but also one of the major non-cancer conditions that is expensive.

The study does not suggest cutting off ultra-processed foods completely, but draws a significant relationship between how our choice of foods can impact the body, often beyond our understanding. It further opens up avenues for more research related to food habits and their impact on health.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.