Plant-based eateries aren't healthy always: Study reveals unhealthy ingredients in their meals

Plant-based diets are coming to the forefront with many people turning vegan or vegetarian for health and ethical reasons. To cater to this growing demand, many plant-based, veg-only restaurants are opening up. These seem healthy as they serve only vegan and vegetarian dishes. Plant-based diets are generally perceived to be healthy.(Pexels)

But in reality, the picture is not as health-friendly. A study published in Nutrients revealed that not all plant-based meals are healthy.

Risks in plant-based restaurants

Plant-based meals still contain unhealthy ingredients like fried foods, oils high in saturated fats, and refined grains.(Freepik)

The researchers assessed the menus from 561 restaurants across 37 countries, including both vegan and vegetarian (VEG) restaurants and omnivore (OMNI) restaurants, which serve both plant- and meat-based dishes.

The findings of the study were noteworthy. A substantial percentage of plant-based meals served included unhealthy elements like refined grains, such as white rice, white flour buns, and refined pasta. This was evident in 40% of OMNI and 38% of VEG restaurants.

Furthermore, fried food was also common in VEG eateries, 28% more than in OMNI restaurants. Saturated fats from coconut oil and palm oil were also present in many dishes.

Only a meagre 2 percent of the restaurants received a perfect health score, implying that most plant-based meals in restaurants included at least one unhealthy component, such as refined grains or saturated fats. Meanwhile, 14-27 percent of the restaurants included in the study had barely any proper healthy plant-based options.

Need for transparency

The first impression of anything plant-based is that it is considered healthy. But this is a misconception. Most speciality vegetarian restaurants are marketed as health-conscious, restricting meat, but their meals don't always meet health criteria. Just because something is plant-based does not mean it is a healthier choice.

The researchers urged for greater nutritional transparency, such as sharing full nutritional information about their dishes, so that customers can make informed decisions.

Plant-based eating is strongly associated with wellness, but the study's findings illuminated the darker side of plant-based meals in eateries. They still contain unhealthy components like refined grains, fried foods, and saturated fats. This is an eye-opener and calls for more awareness among consumers and a demand for transparency and authentic, healthy plant-based options.

