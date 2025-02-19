Nagarjuna to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar: Have you visited these 6 celebrity-owned restaurants in Hyderabad?

Celebrity-owned restaurants are popular destinations for foodies and fans alike. Did you know that some of Hyderabad's famous eateries are celebrity-owned and offer a unique atmosphere, making customers feel like they're part of an exclusive club? Some of these restaurants also serve dishes inspired by the owner's heritage or personal preferences, adding an authentic touch. Also read | Step inside Rana Daggubati's lavish Hyderabad family home turned into a restaurant: 'I lived here for 20 years' Nagarjuna’s N Grill & N Asian to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s AN Restaurant, here are top celebrity-owned restaurants in Hyderabad you should know about.

From Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's AN Restaurant to Nagarjuna's N Grill & N Asian, both located in Banjara Hills, if you are a fan of popular Telugu stars and happen to be in Hyderabad, you may want to visit their restaurants, try their favourite dishes and soak in the Instagram-worthy atmosphere.

Rana Daggubati's Sanctuary – Bar & Kitchen

⦿ Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

⦿ What to expect: The luxurious restaurant located in Film Nagar boasts an impressive, serene ambience amidst the bustling city and a menu focussed on multi-cuisine options. What's interesting is that Sanctuary - Bar & Kitchen is actually Rana's old family home, which has been fully renovated and converted into a lavish restaurant with private dining rooms, a private bar, and stunning artwork and murals.

Anand Devarakonda's Good Vibes Only Cafe

⦿ Location: Khajaguda, Hyderabad

⦿ What to expect: Good Vibes Only Cafe, co-owned by actor Vijay' Devarakonda's brother and actor Anand Devarakonda, offers a diverse menu, including burgers, pizzas, pastas, and even Turkish eggs. It also has a carefully curated beverages menu, with coffee beans sourced from Coorg.

Naga Chaitanya's Shoyu

⦿ Location: Madhapur, Hyderabad

⦿ What to expect: It's a cloud kitchen that offers pan-Asian cuisine, including popular dishes like nigiris, Thai curries, dimsums, baos, sushi, soups, rice, noodles, and more. Shoyu is one of Hyderabad's first gourmet pan-Asian cloud kitchens.

Allu Arjun's Buffalo Wild Wings

⦿ Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

⦿ What to expect: The actor has invested in Buffalo Wild Wings, a popular American sports bar and grill. The Hyderabad restaurant, also known as B-Dubs, was inaugurated by Arjun himself and boasts a lavish lounge space, comfortable seating, and multiple large screen LED TVs. The menu offers a range of options, including signature sauces and chicken wings, as well as Indian-inspired dishes like basil grilled fish and grilled paneer skewers.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's AN Restaurant

⦿ Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

⦿ What to expect: Celebrity couple Mahesh and Namrata's restaurant venture is called AN Restaurants, which includes Asian Namrata and Minerva Coffee Shop. It offers breathtaking decor inspired by the grand palaces of the past and a menu that has both Indian and international dishes.

Nagarjuna's N Grill & N Asian

⦿ Location: Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

⦿ What to expect: The upscale eatery serves a range of cuisines, including Italian, Continental, Pan Asian, European, and Mediterranean. It also offers an impressive selection of mocktails. The restaurant has a unique decor, with stone walls, and wooden grilled shelves.