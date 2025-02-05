Step inside Kangana Ranaut's Manali cafe that opens on Valentine's Day 2025 and pays tribute to her Pahadi roots. Watch

When one thinks of Kangana Ranaut, fine dining is likely among the last thoughts that come to mind. But soon, that will be a reality. The actor and BJP leader is finally opening her first-ever restaurant, and unsurprisingly, it is a cafe in her hometown, Manali. Also read | Step inside Kangana Ranaut's new, second Manali home that's 'authentically mountain style', made of river stone Kangana Ranaut's first restaurant is called The Mountain Story. Take a virtual tour of the Manali cafe-cum-restaurant. (Instagram/ The Mountain Story)

On Wednesday, Kangana shared a video on Instagram giving the first proper glimpse inside her ‘little cafe in the lap of Himalayas’, The Mountain Story, which radiates warmth and comfort.

Take a look:

That perfect, slow Pahadi life

Sharing details of the cafe-cum-restaurant designed by Shabnam Gupta, who has earlier collaborated with Kangana on her Mumbai and Manali properties, Kangana wrote in her caption, “A childhood dream comes alive, my little cafe in the lap of the Himalayas. The Mountain Story, it’s a love story. The Mountain Story – opening 14 February.”

Nothing quite emanates cosiness quite like a rustic wooden building surrounded by stunning mountain views. The lodge-style multi-story cafe's design blends rustic charm with modern sophistication, creating the perfect retreat in Manali.

The spacious cafe is constructed with wood and stone and showcases meticulous local craftsmanship. It looks perfect for getting some fresh air, far from the hustle and bustle of urban life. With the first glimpse of the exteriors, the seamless blend of concrete and wood becomes apparent. The inside is a lot more cosy.

Rustic-Bohemian aesthetic

Upon entering the property, you are immediately welcomed by an inviting lobby with a massive chandelier, which creates a charming first impression. With plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, the restaurant has a certain structural openness. Large windows offer views of the mountains and magical light changes as the day progress.

The indoor area with high ceilings makes the cafe appear much more spacious than it actually is. Only the occasional Mountain-inspired items, such as colourful wall carpets and metallic vases, contrast with the restaurant’s understated and limited brown and grey colour palette.

The architects have clad the floors, ceilings, and walls in natural colours and natural materials, emphasising a desired sense of warmth. However, greens, blues, whites and reds are used in abundance via furniture and furnishing accents, adding that bright, Bohemian feel.