Kangana Ranaut reveals she wanted to open restaurant last year but had ‘financial setbacks’

Kangana Ranaut has revealed she was all set to start her restaurant in the hills but was held back after facing financial setbacks. The actor's last release Dhaakad (2022) turned out to be a box office failure. Kangana had earlier said she has mortgaged her house to finance her first solo directorial, Emergency. She plays Indira Gandhi in the film. Also read: Kangana Ranaut's vanity van was customised for ₹65 lakh; she wanted a 'traditional' Indian look Kangana Ranaut had once expressed a wish to open a restaurant.

Kangana shared a glimpse of one of her old interviews with film trade analyst Komal Nahta on Instagram Stories on Sunday. He seem to have asked Kangana about her wish list other than films. She wrote along with the clip, "Another interview from more than a decade ago, yes cooking is very much on my agenda ... had some financial setbacks last year otherwise I was all set to launch my restaurant in the valley, will be coming soon though. Thanks to my fans for these clips I had forgotten about these interactions, but look when we build intentions we set destiny GPS (global positioning system), so cultivate intentions, not desires."

Kangana recently wrapped up shooting for Emergency, which also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She is working on her Telugu film Chandramukhi 2 at present.

In January, the actor revealed that she has mortgaged 'all her properties, every single thing that she owned' to make Emergency, produced by her. About the chances of losing her property if the film fails to work at the box office, she told reporters at a party, “Main iss sheher mein ₹500 leke ayi thi aur main phir se agar puri tarha se barbad ho jati hoon toh main phirse pure tarha se khadi ho sakti hoon, mujh mein itna confidence aur itni himmat hai. Mere liye koi mayne nahi rakhte hai possessions (I came to Mumbai with only ₹500, so even if I am completely ruined, I have the confidence and strength to stand up on my feat once again. Possessions hold no meaning for me)."

Kangana recently renovated her Mumbai home and shared several glimpses from the place on Instagram.