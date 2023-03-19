Kangana Ranaut's vanity van was customised for 65 lakh; she wanted a 'traditional' Indian look

Kangana Ranaut's vanity van is among the costliest in the film industry, Ketan Raval, the person, who got it made for her, has said. Ketan owns 65 vanity vans that are used by various actors, the Ambani family, and even Mumbai Police. (Also read: Kangana's Mumbai home has a 'trespassers will be shot' sign) Kangana Ranaut inside her home.

Ketan said that Kangana's has been his costliest van to date and she always uses it. In 2016, Kangana had told Neha Dhupia on her show No Filter With Neha that Rangoon was shot in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh with no restaurants or restrooms so she had to pee behind rocks.

Talking to Dainik Bhaskar, Ketan said, "Kangana wanted a traditional look (for her vanity van). She wanted the van to be designed on the similar lines as her house. She has sofas with carvings her chairs are all made of original wood. Our priority was to make her feel at home in the vanity van. Kangana even picked the company for the jet spray used in her vanity van. It took around ₹65 lakh to customise my van for Kangana."

Ketan also revealed that Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van so huge that it cannot go everywhere. Ketan said that his van always fills in for Shah Rukh's if his van cannot go to certain places.

Poonam Dhillon was reportedly the first person to introduce the concept of vanity vans in the film industry. Sridevi, Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan inaugurated the van. Recalling the time, Poonam had written on social media in 2021, “I had no clue I was creating history in the film industry, when I first started my makeup vanity van. Many artists compliment me and thank me for introducing the concept of vanity vans.”

She had added, “I would often face difficulties when shooting on (outdoor) locations. There would be no place to change clothes, no toilets, and no place to eat our meals. Artists had to spend time amid the sun and dirt on sets.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON