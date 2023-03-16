Step inside Kangana Ranaut's home with 'trespassers will be shot' sign

Kangana Ranaut not only owns a beautiful Mumbai apartment, the actor also has a Manali mansion that has been designed by interior designer Shabnam Gupta, who has worked with celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mini Mathur and the late Irrfan Khan, among others. On Thursday, Kangana spoke about her love for home decor as she shared a video from inside her Mumbai home. The actor said she she has 'always had a very clear vision' for all her houses. Kangana gave a glimpse of how she was styling 'mountain checks with Tanjore paintings' and renovating her apartment on her own. Also read: Kangana Ranaut is excited as she renovates Mumbai house

Sharing the video of her home, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "I have always had a very clear vision for all my houses but nothing comes close to doing it myself. Mountain checks with Tanjore paintings, all about a heart that belongs to the mountains, but loves southern India." In the clip, her team could be seen hanging a huge Tanjore painting next to another one with an elaborate frame on a green wall. A wooden daybed with cushions and a mattress covered in grey and white check pattern was placed in front of the wall.

Kangana Ranaut shared a glimpse of her Mumbai home on Instagram Stories.

On Wednesday, Kangana had reshared her sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's Instagram Stories giving a glimpse into the sign board on a wall with floral wallpaper outside a room. It read, "No trespassing. Violators will be shot. Survivors will be shot again!" Kangana often postes photos and videos of her Mumbai and Manali homes on Instagram. Last month, Kangana had posted pictures from her house in Mumbai as she is revamping its interiors. Last year, around Diwali, the actor had shared a glimpse of her Mumbai home decorated with flowers and lights for the festival.

Recently, the actor had also shared photos of her Manali home covered in snow. Her parents live in the family home with interiors filled with mountain charm. Thick wood panelling, plaid upholstery, family photos, all-glass conservatory, and mountain views could be seen from every room.

Kangana Ranaut was born in Bhambla, Himachal Pradesh. Her debut film, Gangster, was released in 2006. The actor will be next seen in Emergency, which is also directed by her. Kangana will be seen as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the period film alongside Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman and others.

