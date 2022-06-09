Step inside Kangana Ranaut's new, second Manali home that's 'authentically mountain style', made of river stone

On Thursday, actor Kangana Ranaut shared a series of pictures from her new home in Himachal Pradesh on Instagram. In the pictures, Kangana showcased her Manali home, which she described as ‘authentic, typically mountain style made of river stone, local slates and wood’. Along with pictures of her home, she also shared a photo of herself from her balcony. Also Read: Kangana Ranaut slams Qatar Airways CEO for 'bullying' Vashudev after taking spoof video for real, deletes post later

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Kangana wrote, “Here is something for all design enthusiasts, who love the decor and are curious about mountains architecture which is local but ancient and deeply traditional. I built a new home it’s an extension of my existing house in Manali but this time kept it authentic, typically mountain style made of river stones, local slates, and wood. I have also incorporated Himachali paintings, weaves, rugs, embroideries, and wooden karigiri. Have a look, also these pictures are clicked by an incredibly talented Himachali photographer @photovila1."

One fan commented, “This is such a beautiful home." Another one said, “This looks like a Raj Mahal.” Adoring Kangana's taste, one said, “You have some impeccable decor sense.” While one said, “Beautiful place beautiful lady everything is perfect,” many others dropped heart emojis in the comments section.

Kangana also shared a few photos of herself from her wooden staircase and wrote, “This wall is an ode to Himachal, it’s various traditions, art and people…. All these pictures are clicked by Harnaam @photovila1 he also helped me decorate this wall."

Kangana was last seen in Dhaakad. The film also stars actors Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. Kangana will be next seen in a political drama, Emergency. She also has Tejas where she will be playing an Air Force pilot. She had also announced Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda and Sita: The Incarnation as her upcoming projects. She also wrapped up the filming of her production, Tiku Weds Sheru. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

