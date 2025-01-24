Plant-based iron sources for vegans and vegetarians: Complete guide, from top foods to myths

Iron is one of the essential dietary requirements. It helps in sustaining energy and supports brain health along with the production of haemoglobin, a protein found in red blood cells. These red blood cells are responsible for transporting oxygen to different parts of the body. Generally, animal protein has high iron levels, leaving people with the misconception that iron is found only in animal-based foods. But there are many plant-based iron sources that are suitable for vegans and vegetarians. Plant-based iron-rich foods include leafy greens and seeds.(Pexels)

In an interview with HT, Dr Ridhima Khamsera, a clinical dietician, shared the best plant-based iron food sources. She differentiated animal-based iron sources and plant-based sources and said, “Iron comes in two forms: heme (from animal sources) and non-heme (from plants). While non-heme iron isn’t absorbed as efficiently as heme iron, combining it with certain foods can significantly enhance absorption.”

Top plant-based iron sources

For vegans and vegetarians who avoid animal-protein, they don't need to miss out on iron-rich food. While plant-based sources of iron contain non-heme iron, which is less readily absorbed by the body as pointed out earlier by the dietician, there are still plenty of options to meet daily iron requirements.

Dr. Ridhima Khamsera listed several iron-rich plant-based options and explained how they can be consumed. She also provided little cooking tips and hacks to make the most of these ingredients.

ALSO READ: Haem iron vs non-haem iron: Here's why red meat may raise your diabetes risk by 26 percent

Legumes (Lentils, Chickpeas, and Beans)

Legumes consist of lentils, chickpeas and beans and are a good source of iron. They can be added to dishes like lentil soup or salads to boost iron intake. They are also versatile and can be used in a variety of dishes, including hummus and curries.

Tofu and tempeh

Tofu and tempeh are also good protein sources. Tofu absorbs flavours well and can be used in dishes like stir-fries, grilled skewers, or desserts. Tempeh, with its nutty flavour, adds texture to salads and wraps while providing a boost of iron.

Tempeh is made from fermented soybeans, offering a firmer texture and nuttier flavour, while tofu is made from soy milk, resulting in a softer texture; both are excellent plant-based sources of protein and iron.

ALSO READ: 10 iron-rich breakfast recipes to fuel your day

Dark leafy greens

Leafy greens like spinach and kale are great non-heme protein sources. Dr Khamsera emphasised it as ‘mini iron factories.' They can be added to smoothies, sautéed, or baked into chips for nutrient-rich snacks. Dr Khamsera suggested adding lemon juice which can make the iron even more ‘bioavailable.’

The iron in the food becomes easier for the body to absorb and use. This is because lemon juice is rich in vitamin C, which enhances the absorption of non-heme iron found in plant-based foods.

Quinoa

Dr Khamsera reminded that quinoa is not just trendy, it's an ‘iron-rich superstar’ and has been dubbed as the ' mother of all grains.’

Quinoa is an iron-rich grain that can be used as a base for hearty Buddha bowls, mixed into soups, or prepared as a breakfast porridge. It is also a good source of protein.

Seeds (Pumpkin, Sesame, and Flaxseeds)

Seeds like pumpkin, sesame, and flaxseeds are good sources of iron. They can be added to oatmeal, blended into smoothies, or used to make seed butter for spread.

Cereals and plant milk

Fortified cereals and plant milk are often enriched with iron, providing a healthy boost to breakfast. Pair them with fresh fruits.

Nuts (Cashews, Almonds, and Pine Nuts)

Nuts like cashews, almonds, and pine nuts are rich in iron. They can be eaten as a snack, added to dishes, or used in recipes like pesto with pine nuts.

Dried Fruits (Apricots, Raisins, and Figs)

Dried fruits like apricots, raisins, and figs are packed with iron. They make a convenient snack and can be added to baked goods for natural sweetness and a nutritional boost. Figs, in particular, are like nature’s candy.

Boosting iron absorption

As the dietitian explained earlier, plant-based non-heme iron may not be as easily absorbed by the body as iron from animal sources. So Dr Ridhima Khamsera shared how to maximise iron intake. She said, “Maximizing iron intake isn’t just about the sources—it’s also about how you consume them.”

She shared these ways for better iron absorption:

Pair Iron with Vitamin C: Foods like oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and tomatoes enhance the absorption of non-heme iron.

Foods like oranges, strawberries, bell peppers, and tomatoes enhance the absorption of non-heme iron. Avoid Iron Blockers: Limit tea, coffee, and calcium-rich foods when eating iron-rich meals, as they can inhibit absorption.

Limit tea, coffee, and calcium-rich foods when eating iron-rich meals, as they can inhibit absorption. Soak and Sprout: Soaking or sprouting grains, legumes, and seeds reduces antinutrients like phytates, improving iron availability.

Debunking iron sources myths

There are several myths that people may believe, especially regarding how iron absorption differs between animal and plant sources. Dr. Ridhima Khamsera debunked two of these myths.

Myth 1- Plant-based diets can't meet iron needs

Fact: By diversifying your diet and pairing foods strategically, it’s entirely possible to meet or exceed daily iron requirements.

Myth 2- Spinach is the best iron source

Fact: While spinach is rich in iron, its high oxalate content can hinder absorption. Cooking spinach is key to unlocking its potential.

Iron deficiency is a common issue affecting many people worldwide. Due to misconceptions surrounding plant-based iron sources, many vegans and vegetarians struggle to meet their daily iron requirements. Dr Khamsera addressed this and advised, “By incorporating a variety of plant-based iron sources and pairing them wisely, you can not only meet but thrive on an iron-rich diet. Step beyond the basics and experiment with these nutrient-packed options to stay healthy, vibrant, and full of energy.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: What happens to your body when you have iron deficiency? Know signs and symptoms