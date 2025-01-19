Can a single session of workout improve brain health? Study reveals surprising results

Regular workouts are recommended by health professional for their positive effect on health. However, according to a recent study, even brief sessions of workouts can also have significant benefits for brain functioning. According to the study published in Communications Psychology, brief sessions of workouts can have significant impact on the cognitive functioning, especially the tasks that require quick reactions and mental flexibility. Also read | Intense 30-minute exercise gives you more brain power than regular workout durations The study explored how a single bout of exercise can have impact on brain functions and cognitive performance. (Pexels)

Study author Barry Giesbrecht, a professor and head of the Attention Lab at UC Santa Barbara, said, "Human cognitive neuroscience is a field dedicated to understanding the neural mechanism of cognitive function and how they relate to behavior. The field is based on laboratory experiments in which participants engage in tasks that we can tightly control and measure performance. Sometimes we also do measurements of brain activity using a variety of neuroimaging methods."

Findings of the study:

The research was done by analysing 113 studies (with 4,390 participants in total) published between 1995 and 2023 to understand how a single bout of exercise can have impact on brain functions and cognitive performance.

To understand the correlation, various exercise types, such as cycling, running, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), resistance training, and sport-based activities were included in the study. The exercises ranged from light to vigorous.

Here's what a single bout of workout can do to brain functioning.(Pexels)

The results were surprising. The researchers observed that a single bout of exercise can have small but significant effect on the overall cognitive performance. Tasks targeting executive functions, such as inhibition and cognitive flexibility demonstrated more consistent improvements. However, memry and other cognitive domains showed less consistent improvements.

Speaking to PsyPost, Study author Barry Giesbrecht said, "We all know that consistent exercise has positive effects on emotional and cognitive function, in addition to the general improvements in health. Here we show that even a single acute bout of exercise can have positive effects on cognition, especially executive functioning."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.