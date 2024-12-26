Intermittent exercise offers lasting cognitive benefits compared to continuous exercise? Here's what a study found

Age-old wisdom claims that we should exercise almost every day. However, a recent study published in Neurobiology of Learning and Memory highlights the power of intermittent exercise. The study explores how exercising only over the weekend can enhance cognitive functions. Also read | Short bursts of intense exercise linked to reduced risk of cancer, finds study Intermittent exercise refers to short bursts of exercise followed by sedentary periods.(Pexels)

Intermittent exercise refers to short bursts of exercise. The study was conducted on mice who demonstrated impressive cognitive benefits when made to exercise after large gaps. The study sheds light on the association of exercise and brain functions.

Findings of the study

The study was conducted on 48 male mice, all 12 weeks old, housed in either exercise or sedentary cages. The mice were divided into three categories based on their exercise regimen. One group followed continuous exercise consisting of 14 days of running. Another group followed intermittent exercise where they ran for two days per week, and the third group followed a controlled exercise regimen where they ran for two days followed by a sedentary period.

The results were surprising. The researchers observed that mice that followed both continuous and intermittent exercise showed enhanced cognitive functions than the mice in the control group. It was also observed that mice in the intermittent exercise regimen retained high memory performance, while mice with continuous exercise showed diminishing cognitive functions.

“The persistent exercise regime of the weekend warrior protocol may be more effectively priming specific genes and/or reactivating the molecular memory window more efficiently, thus allowing for longer-lasting cognitive benefits,” said the researchers.

Know the benefits of intermittent exercise.(Pexels)

Exercise vs. exercise regimen:

The study also emphasises on the importance of following an exercise regimen that benefits brain functions, rather than the exercise itself. The intermittent exercise regimen demonstrated lasting cognitive benefits, while the amount of running, measured as average daily distance, did not show much impact on the brain and memory performance.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.