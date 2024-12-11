Menu Explore
Worried about cognitive decline? Study says get a gym membership. Here’s why

ByTapatrisha Das
Dec 11, 2024 02:02 PM IST

The study explained how exercise can boost release of neurotransmitters, accelerating cognitive functioning.

Who knew that the perfect antidote to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia might be a gym membership? A recent study led by Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg, University College London states that workouts have benefits that transcend beyond physical health. It can help boost the brain for an entire day. Also read | Prevent dementia 40 years ahead: Simple lifestyle changes to protect your brain

Physical activity does not just give a post-workout buzz, instead helps in a sustained cognitive boost that can have significant effect on brain health. (Pexels)
Physical activity does not just give a post-workout buzz, instead helps in a sustained cognitive boost that can have significant effect on brain health. (Pexels)

The study states that physical activity does not just give a post-workout buzz, instead helps in a sustained cognitive boost that can have significant effect on brain health.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted on 76 men and women over eight days, using wrist-worn activity trackers to monitor their physical activity and sleep patterns. The participants were also asked to take daily cognitive tests to understand how physical activity and rest can impact brain function. Also read | Worried about dementia? Study says improve heart and lung health; here’s why

The study was published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity. The results were surprising. It revealed that moderate to vigorous physical activity can help in better working and episodic memory, even the next day. Sleep also played a significant role in cognitive functioning. It was observed that participants who experienced deep, slow wave sleep, demonstrated more cognitive improvements.

Lead researcher Dr. Mikaela Bloomberg in a media release, said, “Our findings suggest that the short-term memory benefits of physical activity may last longer than previously thought, possibly to the next day instead of just the few hours after exercise.”

Exercise has long-lasting benefits on brain health.(Pexels)
Exercise has long-lasting benefits on brain health.(Pexels)

Exercise and cognitive function: How is it connected?

The study explained that exercise can boost blood circulation in the brain, that can boost the release of neurotransmitters such as dopamine and norepinephrine. This can further accelerate cognitive functions. While the chemical changes in the brain can last a few hours, exercise’s impact on brain goes a long way. Also read | Here's how aerobic exercise can benefit older adults with Alzheimer's dementia

However, Professor Andrew Steptoe, co-author of the study added, “We can’t establish from this study whether these short-term boosts to cognitive performance contribute to longer-term cognitive health.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Follow Us On