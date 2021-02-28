Here's how aerobic exercise can benefit older adults with Alzheimer's dementia
Exercising regularly has many health benefits, but did you know aerobic exercise could also benefit older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia?
According to a new research, aerobic exercise may help in slowing memory loss for older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia. The findings of the study were described in a recently published article, 'Cognitive Effects of Aerobic Exercise in Alzheimer's Disease: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial', in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
ASU Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation Professor Fang Yu led a pilot randomised control trial that included 96 older adults living with mild to moderate Alzheimer's dementia.
Participants were randomised to either cycling (stationary bike) or stretching intervention for six months. Using the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognition (ADAS-Cog) to assess cognition, the results of the trial were substantial.
The six-month change in ADAS-Cog was 1.0 -4.6 (cycling) and 0.1 -4.1 (stretching), which were both significantly less than the expected 3.2 -6.3-point increase observed naturally with disease progression.
"Our primary finding indicates that a six-month aerobic exercise intervention significantly reduced cognitive decline in comparison to the natural course of changes for Alzheimer's dementia," Yu said.
Yu added, "However, we didn't find a superior effect of aerobic exercise to stretching, which is likely due to the pilot nature of our trial. We don't have the statistical power to detect between-group differences, there was substantial social interaction effect in the stretching group, and many stretching participants did aerobic exercise on their own."
Yu noted that their results are encouraging and support the clinical relevance of promoting aerobic exercise in individuals with Alzheimer's dementia to maintain cognition.
"Aerobic exercise has a low profile of adverse events in older adults with Alzheimer's dementia as demonstrated by our trial," said Yu.
Yu concluded, "Regardless of its effect on cognition, the current collective evidence on its benefits supports the use of aerobic exercise as an additional therapy for Alzheimer's disease."
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals rehab program key elements that could aid Covid-19 recuperation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how aerobic exercise can benefit older adults with Alzheimer's dementia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study shows characteristics of high utilizers for psychiatric hospital services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diabetes patients may witness improved health by use of mobile health apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt's new hardcore workout video will leave you breathless, we bet
- A recent snippet from Alia Bhatt's gym session has gone viral on the internet and her fans are in awe of the actor and her body transformation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bulked up Aayush Sharma resembles young Salman, reminisces about fitness advice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study reveals fructose-rich diet may cause damage to immune system
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Power girl Ananya Panday is a champ at Chakrasana, these pics are proof
- Recently, images of Ananya Panday nailing various variations of the Chakrasana landed on the internet and left her fans speechless. Have you seen them yet?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study links poor quality carbohydrates rich diet to heart attacks, death risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Plant-based diet lowers risk of sudden death in postmenopausal women: Research
- A new study has revealed that postmenopausal women who consume lots of plant-based protein are less likely to die suddenly or have cardiovascular infections and dementia-related demise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine reduces transmission after one dose: UK study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-monitoring using digital health tools linked to weight loss: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakul Preet's Yoga pawri is what we need this weekend, here are its benefits
- Rakul Preet recently climbed the 'pawri ho rai hai' bandwagon and gave it a healthy twist. The actor was seen doing Yoga on the famous track and we are impressed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Movement for ataxia patients can be restored by brain stimulation and exercise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sofia Vergara is as stunning at 47 as in her 20s. Here's how she keeps in shape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox