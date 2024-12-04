Worried about dementia? Study says improve heart and lung health; here’s why

The way our body handles workouts, might not just contribute to physical strength, but also act as mental insurance. A recent study led by Shuqi Wang and Liyao Xu, Tianjin Medical University states that our heart and lung fitness can save ourselves from cognitive decline. Also read | Dementia risk factors you can control: Essential lifestyle changes for a healthier brain According to the study, people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness had a 40% lesser risk of developing any type of dementia. (Pexels)

The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, states that people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness perform better in cognitive tests. They are also at lesser risk of getting dementia, even when they carry the genes of the condition.

What is cardiorespiratory fitness:

Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to the measure of how well a body can supply oxygen to the muscles during a physical activity. Hence, better the cardiorespiratory fitness, more efficiently the heart and the lungs can drive the body for physical fitness. Cardiorespiratory fitness declines with age. By the age of 70, people start losing 20% of their cardiorespiratory fitness every decade. Also read | Prevent dementia 40 years ahead: Simple lifestyle changes to protect your brain

Higher cardiorespiratory fitness can prevent cognitive decline in the later years.(Pexels)

Findings of the study:

The long study was conducted on over 61,000 participants from the UK Biobank for up to 12 years. The participants, between the ages of 39 and 70 years, underwent a six-minute exercise test on a stationary bike to record their cardiorespiratory fitness. It was observed that people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness demonstrated better performance in their cognitive tests. They showed stronger prospective memory, verbal and numeric memory and processing speed. During the study period, 533 participants developed dementia. However, people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness had a 40% lesser risk of developing any type of dementia. Also read | Reduce your dementia risk by 12% by including this super brain food in your diet

The study also observed that stronger cardiorespiratory fitness can delay the onset of dementia by 1.5 years. Even with genetic risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, people with higher cardiorespiratory fitness fared better.

The study is a wakeup call

The study reinstates that maintaining good cardiorespiratory fitness goes beyond having a strong body. It helps in many other ways, and can actually save us from cognitive decline in the later years. Also read | Decoding dementia: Navigating memory loss and supportive strategies for elderly population

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.