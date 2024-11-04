Menu Explore
Reduce your dementia risk by 12% by including this super brain food in your diet

ByHT Lifestyle Desk
Nov 04, 2024 11:32 AM IST

Study finds regular nut consumption in older adults leads to better brain health, substantially reducing the risk of dementia.

Everyone’s looking for precautionary measures to safeguard against the neurodegenerative disease Dementia. A study published in the journal GeroScience explores the role of frequent consumption of nuts and whether they reduce the risk of dementia. Nuts in older adults when consumed regularly lead to 12% less risk of dementia.

Nuts enhance your cognitive functions. (Pexels)
Nuts enhance your cognitive functions. (Pexels)

Neurodegenerative disease is common with ageing as the cognitive capabilities deteriorate, hindering day-to-day activities; and affecting communication, and analytical skills. Memory also takes quite a hit. Diet plays a crucial role in the potential prevention of Dementia. Let’s see how and what kind of nuts should be incorporated into your diet.

ALSO READ: Decoding dementia: Navigating memory loss and supportive strategies for elderly population

 

Role of nuts

 

Nuts should be part of your regular diet. (Pexels)
Nuts should be part of your regular diet. (Pexels)

The Mediterranean diet has previously been connected to a lower risk of dementia in other researches. Nutrient-rich nuts are a prominent part of this diet and contain essential nutrients that support brain health. So, it’s not surprising that these superfoods have emerged as a preventive measure for dementia. This study in particular focused on the benefits of nut consumption.

The researchers selected 50,386 participants, from the age of 40 to 70, based on their nut consumption, lifestyle habits, health status, and dementia diagnoses. The participants were further segregated into different categories based on the frequency of nut consumption.

ALSO READ: Staring at screens: Could you be heading for Digital Dementia?

How much to consume

The researchers found that those who consumed nuts had a 12% less chance of developing dementia. The 12% risk reduction was more pronounced in those who consumed nuts daily with a moderate intake portion. Furthermore, unsalted nuts, not processed kinds, like cashews and almonds are proven to be more healthy.

However, nut consumption alone won’t single-handedly reduce the risk of dementia, as lifestyle factors also play a substantial role. Nut consumption was more effective among individuals who were non-smokers with healthy lifestyles which involved regular physical exercises and adequate sleep.

ALSO READ: Watch your cholesterol and vision: New study reveals they’re major factors in dementia risk

 

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
