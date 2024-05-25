Dementia, a condition characterised by a decline in memory and other cognitive skills, poses a significant challenge to healthcare systems worldwide and as of now, more than 55 million individuals are living with dementia, with approximately 10 million new cases reported each year. It stands as the seventh leading cause of death and a major contributor to disability and dependency among older populations globally. Decoding dementia: Navigating memory loss and supportive strategies for elderly population (Photo by Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sameer Gupta, Director and HOD Neurology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospital in Faridabad, shared, “Dementia is now referred to as major neurocognitive disorder, manifests as a progressive and persistent deterioration of cognitive functions, impairing one's ability to perform daily activities. Age, gender and genetics are significant risk factors for dementia, with older age and being female posing higher risks. However, modifiable risk factors such as smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, diabetes, high blood pressure, hearing loss, social isolation and depression also contribute significantly.”

Recognising the early signs and symptoms of dementia is crucial for timely intervention and according to Dr Sameer Gupta, these signs include forgetfulness, misplacing objects, getting lost even in familiar surroundings, confusion, difficulty solving problems, changes in mood and behaviour, among others. He explained, “Diagnosing dementia involves a comprehensive assessment of the patient's medical history and clinical examination, including cognitive function tests. Additionally, tests for nutritional deficiencies, hormonal disorders, and certain infections are conducted to identify reversible causes. Brain imaging techniques play a vital role in confirming the diagnosis.”

While there are no definitive tests available for Alzheimer's disease, ongoing research focuses on developing cerebrospinal fluid and blood tests for its identification. Dr Sameer Gupta revealed, “Treatment options for Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia primarily involve medications such as cholinesterase inhibitors, memantine, and antiplatelets. Additionally, managing risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, and high cholesterol is essential. Recent advancements in dementia treatment include the FDA approval of recombinant monoclonal antibodies for Alzheimer's disease. However, their efficacy and controversy surrounding their use underscore the need for further research and development in this field.”

He elaborated, “While current treatments aim at controlling symptoms rather than offering a cure, preventive measures play a crucial role. Lifestyle modifications such as maintaining a balanced diet, regular exercise, adequate sleep, avoiding tobacco and excessive alcohol, and engaging in social and mental activities can reduce the risk of dementia. In conclusion, dementia represents a significant public health challenge with far-reaching implications. By raising awareness, investing in research, and promoting preventive strategies, we can work towards mitigating its impact and improving the quality of life for affected individuals and their caregivers.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Sama Beg, Chief Product Officer at Emoha, said, “Dementia is a prominent disease in India, significantly impacting the lives of individuals and their families. Recognising the importance of both emotional and physical support in managing this condition is crucial. As our population ages, it's imperative to emphasize the necessity of comprehensive care solutions that address the multifaceted challenges posed by dementia. Early intervention and proactive support not only enhance the quality of life for seniors but also provide much-needed assistance and compassion to their loved ones navigating this journey alongside them.”

Pointing out that the profound impact of dementia on family members cannot be overstated, Sama Beg said, “This challenging illness not only alters the lives of those directly affected but also places a significant burden on their loved ones. Consequently, In-home care plays a vital role allowing seniors to age in the familiarity and comfort of their own homes for as long as possible. Professionally trained caregivers can provide daily living assistance, medication supervision, and cognitive stimulation—while also offering critical respite for family members. This continuity of personalized care helps preserve dignity and quality of life.”

Asserting that preventive care and early intervention are key for mitigating the impacts of dementia and to promote healthy ageing, she said, “The elder care service industry must educate on lifestyle factors such as physical activity, nutrition, cognitive engagement, and stress management. It is imperative to engage individuals with dementia in a personalized manner by recognising their identity and interests. This not only reduces feelings of confusion but also enhances their overall well-being. Routine cognitive screenings should be standard practice to catch issues early, thereby potentially slowing decline.”

Highlighting that while we have yet to cure Alzheimer's and other dementias, we can absolutely improve how we care for those affected and support all the caregivers who sacrifice so much, Sama Beg said, “From adult day programs and residential memory care, to caregiver support services and counseling, our industry must offer a continuum of compassionate solutions. In the compassionate care of individuals with dementia, it's important for caregivers to approach their role with humility and flexibility. This means being open to adapting their methods and strategies to suit the unique needs and requirements of the person they are caring for. It’s important to keep in mind the person before the disease and engage them in ways they would find meaningful. By doing so, they can create a more supportive and comfortable environment that promotes the person's well-being and preserves their dignity.”

Dementia may strip memories but it need not strip away humanity. With the right care approaches rooted in empathy and expertise, we can ensure our elders live with the dignity and quality of life they deserve.