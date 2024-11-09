There are many things in our lifestyle that, which when we do, will affect our brains. According to health experts, pathological changes that cause dementia have already started 40 years before the actual onset of symptoms. Prevent dementia 40 years ahead: Simple lifestyle changes to protect your brain (Photo by Pixabay)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kaustubh Mahajan, Consultant – Neurology at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC in Khar, shared that steps taken at this stage can halt the progression of dementia. He recommended the following practical steps:

1. Ensure good uninterrupted sleep -

The later half of your sleep the more sleep is where memories in the form of connections are consolidated and cleansing of unwanted is done, the more the unwanted connections accumulate the more damage may occur

2. Daily exercise –

Everyone knows it but still avoids it, aerobic exercises as simple as walking help to increase your circulation to the brain develop collaterals in case of blockages, and improve the toxin clearing in the brain.

3. Having a purpose -

Keeping yourself mentally and physically active helps in short retirement and just relaxing, eg. indulging in passive activities (like watching TV or nowadays doom scrolling) is not good for our brain instead learn something new. Instead of learning something new like playing a musical instrument or a new language or anything that excites you, it can be as simple as gardening or knitting. Creating a hobby and habit at an elderly age is difficult so starting early and later just sticking to that habit is easier.

4. Socialising -

Man is a social animal. Studies have confirmed that socialising helps to maintain positive brain health and prevent dementia.

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sadique Pathan, Neurologist at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospital in Pune's Hadapsar, advised that adopting healthy lifestyle choices like regular exercise, a balanced diet and avoiding smoking can significantly reduce the risk of developing dementia, a condition affecting memory and cognition. He elaborated -

Exercise is crucial for brain health. Regular physical activity improves blood flow to the brain, reduces neuro-inflammation, and enhances neurotransmitter activity, all of which help maintain cognitive function. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise, such as brisk walking or cycling, weekly. Include strength training exercises twice a week and add balance and flexibility exercises like yoga to reduce fall risk.

A balanced diet is another key factor. Diets rich in antioxidants, healthy fats, and essential nutrients, like the Mediterranean and DASH diets, have been linked to better brain health. The MIND diet, combining elements of these two, specifically targets foods that promote brain health, such as leafy greens, berries, nuts, and whole grains. Include at least three servings of whole grains daily, eat fish weekly, and use olive oil as the primary cooking fat. Avoid foods high in saturated fats and refined sugars, which are linked to cognitive decline.

Avoiding smoking is vital as smoking damages blood vessels, reduces blood flow to the brain, and increases the risk of stroke and vascular dementia. Quitting smoking at any age can significantly reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Additionally, moderate alcohol consumption—up to one drink per day for women and two for men—is advisable, as heavy drinking is linked to brain atrophy and cognitive impairment.

Cognitive engagement and social interaction are also essential for brain health. Engaging in mentally stimulating activities like reading, puzzles, or learning new skills helps build cognitive reserve, delaying dementia onset. Regular social interaction stimulates cognitive processes and provides emotional support, beneficial for mental health.

While there is no guaranteed way to prevent dementia, combining regular exercise, a healthy diet, smoking cessation and cognitive engagement can significantly reduce risk. These steps not only support brain health but also enhance overall well-being, promoting a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.