Skipping meals to drinking fruit juice: Physician Dr Mansi Nigam reveals 5 'healthy' habits that may actually harm you

Many people trying to lead a healthier lifestyle often skip meals, work out every day without taking a break, replace whole fruits with juice or sacrifice sleep, believing these habits will improve their health. However, what appears healthy on the surface may not always benefit the body. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mansi Nigam, consultant physician at Kailash Deepak Hospital, explained how several seemingly healthy everyday habits can do more harm than good when not practised in moderation, and shared simple ways to build a more balanced, sustainable lifestyle. (Also read: India gets its first dengue vaccine: Doctors explain who can take it, how it works and whether it's right for you ) Skipping meals can backfire One of the most common mistakes people make is skipping meals to lose weight. While eating fewer calories may seem like a quick route to weight loss, it can leave the body low on energy, increase cravings and even lead to overeating later in the day. “One mistake I see very often is people skipping meals because they think it will help them lose weight faster. It might help you eat fewer calories for a day or two. However, your body still needs fuel. When you keep missing meals, you usually end up feeling low on energy, craving sugary snacks or eating much more later in the day. On top of that, you may not get enough essential nutrients,” says Dr Nigam. She adds that ekincare’s India Silent Health Crisis Report found that over 36% of Indians are deficient in one or more vitamins. “Instead of asking, ‘How can I eat less?’ ask yourself, ‘How can I make this meal more balanced?’ That small shift can make a huge difference.”

Skipping meals in the name of weight loss may do more harm than good. (istockphoto)

Too much exercise and too little movement Dr Nigam also cautions against exercising intensely every single day without allowing the body enough time to recover. While regular physical activity is essential for heart, muscle and mental health, recovery is equally important. “Another thing people often believe is that if some exercise is good, then more exercise must be even better. Not really. Exercise is fantastic for your heart, muscles, bones and even your mental health. However, your body also needs time to recover. If you push yourself hard every single day without enough rest, you are more likely to feel constantly tired, develop aches and pains or even lose the motivation to work out. A rest day is not cheating. It is part of the plan.” The doctor also stresses that a morning workout cannot undo the effects of sitting for long hours. “Many people tell me, ‘Doctor, I already went to the gym this morning.’ That’s great. However, if you spend the next nine hours sitting at your desk without moving much, your body still feels the effects of that inactivity,” she says. She points to ekincare’s India Silent Health Crisis Report, which found that nearly one in three Indians is at risk of diabetes based on early health markers, underscoring the importance of staying active throughout the day.

Exercise is fantastic for your heart, muscles, bones and even your mental health. (Freepik)