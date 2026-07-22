India gets its first dengue vaccine: Doctors explain who can take it, how it works and whether it's right for you

With dengue continuing to pose a major public health challenge during India's monsoon season, the approval of QDENGA, the country's first dengue vaccine, marks a significant milestone in disease prevention. Developed by Takeda, the vaccine has been approved for people aged 4 to 60 years and is designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes. While the approval offers new hope in reducing severe illness and hospitalisations, many questions remain about who should get vaccinated, how effective it is, whether it is safe for everyone and if mosquito precautions are still necessary. HT Lifestyle reached out to infectious disease experts to answer these key questions and explain what the vaccine means for India's fight against dengue. (Also read: 'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes ) Who can take it and how effective is it According to Dr Devashish Desai, Consultant, Infectious Diseases at Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, "QDENGA is India's first approved dengue vaccine, making it a significant milestone in the country's efforts to reduce the burden of dengue. Developed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes, it has the potential to lower the risk of severe disease, hospitalisation and dengue-related complications." He explains that the vaccine is approved for individuals aged 4 years and above and is administered in two doses, with the second dose given three months after the first. "People should consult their healthcare provider to determine whether the vaccine is appropriate for them," he says. Dr Desai notes that while the vaccine has demonstrated strong efficacy, it should not be viewed as complete protection against dengue.

Takeda’s QDENGA became India’s first approved vaccine against all four dengue strains. (Representational image/Unsplash)

"Clinical studies have shown that QDENGA provides good protection against symptomatic dengue and significantly reduces the risk of severe disease and hospitalisation. However, like most vaccines, it does not guarantee 100% protection, and its effectiveness may vary depending on the dengue virus serotype and individual immune response," he explains. Despite vaccination, experts stress that people should continue taking precautions against mosquito bites. According to Dr Desai, "Even after receiving the vaccine, people can still develop dengue, although the illness is generally expected to be less severe. It is essential to continue preventive measures such as using mosquito repellents, wearing full-sleeved clothing, eliminating stagnant water and sleeping under mosquito nets where necessary." He adds, "Vaccination should complement, not replace, existing dengue control measures. Community awareness, early diagnosis, prompt medical care and effective mosquito control remain critical in reducing the impact of dengue, especially during the monsoon season." How does it work Explaining how the vaccine works, Dr Aishwarya R, Consultant – Infectious Diseases, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, says, “India has approved QDENGA (TAK-003), marking a significant step forward in the country's ongoing fight against dengue. Developed by Takeda, it is the first dengue vaccine approved in India and is designed to protect against all four dengue virus serotypes—DENV-1, DENV-2, DENV-3 and DENV-4.” She explains that the vaccine is approved for people aged 4 to 60 years and is given as two doses, three months apart, with no requirement for blood tests before vaccination.

Dengue is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes and is common in tropical climates (unsplash)