Yoga for Dengue: 4 exercises that will aid recovery from dengue virus

Transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and Ae. albopictus mosquitoes, dengue is a viral infection found in tropical and sub-tropical climates worldwide, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas and a leading cause of serious illness and death in some Asian and Latin American countries. According to the World Health Organization, “Dengue causes a wide spectrum of disease. This can range from subclinical disease (people may not know they are even infected) to severe flu-like symptoms in those infected. Although less common, some people develop severe dengue, which can be any number of complications associated with severe bleeding, organ impairment and/or plasma leakage. Severe dengue has a higher risk of death when not managed appropriately.”

If you have been diagnosed with dengue, do not fret as health experts insist that a speedy recovery from this deadly mosquito-borne disease is possible with the help of good nutrition, ample rest and trying some Yoga asanas. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yoga Master and Spiritual Guru Grand Master Akshar listed 4 Yoga asanas that will aid recovery from dengue virus:

1. Dandasana or Staff Pose

Method: Start in a seated position and stretch your legs out forward. Join your legs bringing your heels together. Keep your back straight. Look ahead. Place your palms beside your hips on the floor to support your spine. Relax your shoulders.

Benefits: This pose stretches your hamstrings, lengthens your spine, improves your posture, strengthens your back and tightens the muscles of your pelvis, thighs and calves.

2. Malasana or Waste Evacuation Pose

Method: Begin by standing straight with your arms by the sides of your body. Bend your knees, lower your pelvis and place it over your heels. Ensure that your feet remain flat on the floor. You may either place your palms on the floor beside your feet or join them in front of your chest in a gesture of prayer. Spine remains erect.

Benefits: Malasana opens the practitioner's hips and groin and stretches the ankles, lower hamstrings, back and neck. It also helps improve digestion and improves posture, tones your abdominals, strengthens your metabolism, keeps your pelvic and hip joints healthy and ideal for prenatal yoga.

3. Vajrasana or Thunderbolt Pose/Diamond Pose

Method: Start by kneeling on the floor and rest your pelvis on your heels. Keep your heels close to each other by pulling your knees and ankles together and point your feet in line with your legs.

Place your palms on your knees or on your thighs and adjust your pelvis slightly backward and forward until you're comfortable. Exhale as you sit back on your legs.

Benefits: Vajrasana not only helps in keeping the mind calm and stable but also cures digestive acidity and gas formation, helps relieve knee pain, strengthens thigh muscles and helps to relieve back pain. The exercise aides in strengthening sexual organs and helping in treatment of urinary problems.

4. Paschimottanasana or Seated Forward Bend

Method: Begin with Dandasana and place a strap around the feet while grasping them by the hands if the back is stiff. Ensure that your knees are slightly bent and legs stretched out forward.

Then inhale and extend your arms straight out to the sides and up over your head, reaching toward the ceiling while keeping your spine erect. As you exhale and empty your stomach of air, begin to come forward by hinging at your hips and place your upper body on your lower body.

Lower your arms, grip your big toes with your fingers and try to touch your knees with your nose. Remember to lengthen your spine on each inhale and deepen into your forward bend on each exhale.

Benefits: Though seemingly easy, it offers loads of benefits especially for those suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes. One of the major health benefits is that it calms the body and relaxes the mind. It also helps circulate fresh blood to the head thereby relaxing the mind and reducing insomnia, depression and anxiety.