'Your heart is begging you to stop these 15 habits': Cardiologist Dr Sanjay Bhojraj shares simple lifestyle changes
From vaping and poor sleep to chronic stress, a cardiologist reveals 15 everyday habits that may be silently harming your heart and increasing disease risk.
Your heart works tirelessly every second of the day, but some everyday habits may be silently increasing your risk of heart disease. While many people focus on diet and exercise, several lesser-known lifestyle factors can also have a significant impact on cardiovascular health. Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, MD, Integrative Cardiologist, in his July 20 Instagram video, shared a list of habits that your heart would rather you give up sooner rather than later. Here’s what he recommends. (Also read: Coffee lovers, rejoice! Drinking up to 5 cups a day may lower risk of stroke, diabetes and heart failure: Study )
1. Nicotine (smoking, vaping, pouches)
According to Dr Bhojraj, all forms of nicotine, including cigarettes, vapes and nicotine pouches, can damage blood vessels, raise blood pressure and increase the risk of heart disease.
2. High blood pressure (Your heart is not a pressure cooker)
Uncontrolled high blood pressure forces your heart to work harder than it should, increasing the risk of heart attack, stroke and heart failure. Regular monitoring and lifestyle changes can help keep it in check.
3. Untreated sleep apnea
Ignoring sleep apnea doesn’t just affect your sleep quality. The condition can repeatedly reduce oxygen levels during the night, putting extra strain on the heart and increasing cardiovascular risk.
4. Insulin resistance/high blood sugar
Persistently high blood sugar can damage blood vessels over time and significantly raise the risk of heart disease, even before diabetes is diagnosed.
5. Ultra-processed foods
Highly processed foods are often loaded with excess salt, unhealthy fats and added sugars, all of which can negatively affect cholesterol levels, blood pressure and overall heart health.
6. Sitting all day (Ditch couch cardio this week)
A sedentary lifestyle has been linked to poor cardiovascular health. Dr Bhojraj encourages people to move more throughout the day instead of relying on prolonged sitting.
7. Less than 7 hours of sleep
Consistently getting too little sleep can increase inflammation, blood pressure and stress hormones, all of which may harm the heart over time.
8. Living in constant ‘fight-or-flight’ (Cortisol needs PTO)
Chronic stress keeps cortisol levels elevated, placing continuous strain on the cardiovascular system. Finding ways to relax and recover is just as important as regular exercise.
9. High ApoB/LDL particle burden
Elevated levels of ApoB and LDL particles can contribute to plaque buildup inside arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases.
10. Skipping strength training
Strength training isn’t just for building muscle. It also supports heart health by improving blood sugar control, metabolism and body composition.
11. Not eating enough fiber (Your gut ghosted your arteries)
A fiber-rich diet helps lower cholesterol, improves gut health and supports healthier blood vessels. Fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains are excellent sources.
12. Visceral belly fat
Unlike fat just beneath the skin, visceral fat surrounds internal organs and is strongly linked to heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and chronic inflammation.
13. Moderate to heavy alcohol use
Regular or excessive alcohol consumption can raise blood pressure, trigger abnormal heart rhythms and contribute to long-term heart damage.
14. Mouth breathing while you sleep (Your nose feels underappreciated)
Dr Bhojraj notes that habitual mouth breathing during sleep may be a sign of underlying breathing or sleep disorders that deserve medical attention.
15. Never taking recovery days (Even engines need maintenance)
Rest is an essential part of a healthy lifestyle. Constantly pushing your body without allowing adequate recovery may increase stress on the cardiovascular system and hinder long-term health.
While these habits are linked to heart health, not everyone will have the same risk factors. If you have concerns about your cardiovascular health or existing medical conditions, consult your healthcare provider for personalised advice and screening.
Dr Sanjay Bhojraj is a board-certified cardiologist with over 20 years of experience in traditional cardiology and a certified Functional Medicine practitioner. He is also the founder of the Well12 programme, which aims to help people improve their overall health through sustainable lifestyle interventions.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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