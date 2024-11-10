Dementia risk factors you can control: Essential lifestyle changes for a healthier brain

Dementia is a progressive neurological disorder that affects millions of people globally, disrupting memory, thinking and reasoning. While it is natural for cognitive abilities to decline with age, dementia signifies a more profound and irreversible loss of these functions. Know the essential lifestyle changes that can help you manage dementia. (Photo by Pixabay)

Dementia proofing:

To understand how we can prevent or manage this condition, it's important to explore the key risk factors involved. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neha Sinha, dementia specialist, CEO and co-founder of Epoch Elder Care, shared, “First, let’s talk about how genetic predisposition also plays a role. If there’s a family history of neurodegenerative disorders, the likelihood of developing the same increases. While getting older is inevitable, age remains one of the most significant risk factors for dementia, especially for those over 60 years.”

According to her, lifestyle choices are something we can control. She suggested,

“Habits like smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can dramatically increase the risk of dementia. Cardiovascular health also plays a crucial role. Conditions like atherosclerosis and high blood pressure are other known risk factors. Additionally, isolation, poor social engagement and a sedentary lifestyle further heighten the likelihood of dementia.”

Excessive screen time can cause ‘digital dementia’ (File Photo)

Neha Sinha cautioned, “Poor nutrition and a diet high in processed foods and low in nutrients deprive the brain of essential vitamins, antioxidants, and healthy fats it needs to function at its best. Diabetes and high cholesterol have also been linked to increased risk of dementia. Recognising these factors enables individuals and healthcare systems to collaborate in minimising the impact of dementia and supporting healthier ageing for all.”

From genes to habits:

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant – Psychiatry at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC in Khar, revealed, “About 5% to 8% of all people over the age of 65 have some form of dementia, and this number doubles every five years above that age. It’s estimated that as many as half of people 85 years of age and older have dementia.”

“The most common cause of dementia is Alzheimer's, affecting about 60–70% of people with dementia worldwide. Early signs include forgetting recent events or conversations. Vascular dementia, dementia with Lewy bodies, frontotemporal dementia, and that associated with neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson’s disorder,” Dr Chavda added.

Dementia can affect people differently, depending on the area of the brain that's damaged. Dr Chavda highlighted, “Treatments include medication, therapy, diet, and exercise. There are also support groups for people with dementia and their caregivers. People with a family history of dementia have a greater chance of developing it with increasing age. Certainly, genes, specifically APOE alleles, are associated. Brain injury: If you’ve had a severe brain injury, you’re at a higher risk for dementia. Poor circulation to the brain causes an issue; hence, the need to avoid smoking, keep blood pressure under control, and maintain cholesterol and diabetes.”

One of the things that can help patients of dementia, according to a study published in The National Institute for Dementia Education, is discussing past events with them(Pexels)

Asserting that diet plays a role, Dr Kersi Chavda advised, “Avoid polyunsaturated fats and sugars. And maintain some exercise routines daily to control obesity. Cognitive activity is a must, which also means that social withdrawal is avoidable. One must also attempt to control illnesses like depression and sleep disorders. Excessive alcohol and smoking are also associated with an increase in dementia, probably due to their effects on vascularity in the brain. Eventually, one cannot do anything about one's genetic makeup, but one can attempt to modify one’s lifestyle choices.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.