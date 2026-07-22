Gupt Navratri 2026: Jai Madaan explains why sadhana during these 9 days is considered so powerful
While Chaitra and Sharad Navratri focus on devotion and celebration, Ashadha and Magha Gupt Navratri are traditionally dedicated to tantric sadhana.
Gupt Navratri is one of the lesser-known festivals in the Hindu calendar, yet many spiritual practitioners consider it to be one of the most meaningful periods for growth. Gupt Navratri is traditionally observed in a quieter and more personal way. According to astrologers and spiritual teachers, its focus on silence, discipline, and self-reflection is what makes it especially significant.
Dr Jai Madaan, astrologer and spiritual mentor, says that the strength of Gupt Navratri lies not in grand rituals but in sincere spiritual practice.
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“There is a reason serious sadhaks have historically preferred this period for their practice,” says Dr Jai Madaan, astrologer and spiritual mentor. “It has less to do with visibility and more to do with the quality of energy available during these nine days.”
According to Dr Madaan, the difference lies in the traditional purpose of this observance. While Chaitra and Sharad Navratri are primarily associated with devotion and celebration, the Gupt Navratris observed during Ashadha and Magha have historically been dedicated to tantric sadhana, the worship of the Dus Mahavidyas, and deeper spiritual transformation.
“These are the nine days when the veil between ordinary consciousness and something larger is considered particularly thin. That is precisely why our tradition kept it secret. It was never meant to be diluted by public spectacle.”
A time chosen with purpose
Dr Madaan also highlights the seasonal and astronomical importance of Ashadha Gupt Navratri.
“This is the period just before Chaturmas begins, when the sun’s movement is transitioning and the atmosphere itself is considered more receptive to spiritual practice. Our ancestors were remarkably precise about timing. Nothing in this calendar is arbitrary.”
She explains that, according to traditional beliefs, the timing of Gupt Navratri is intentional and has long been considered favorable for meditation, prayer, and spiritual discipline.
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Why quiet devotion matters
Many people wonder why practicing your faith quietly is believed to be more powerful than expressing it publicly. Dr Madaan offers a practical explanation rather than a purely mystical one.
“When you are not performing your spirituality for an audience, your intention tends to be more honest. There is no ego involved, no need to be seen as devout. That honesty is what makes the sadhana potent. It is you and your intention, nothing else standing in between.”
She believes that when your focus stays on your personal spiritual journey instead of seeking recognition, your practice naturally becomes more meaningful.
The value of discipline
Dr Madaan also points to the psychological benefits of Gupt Navratri.
“Secrecy demands discipline. You cannot post about your daily practice for validation, so you actually have to be consistent for your own sake. That discipline alone changes a person over nine days, regardless of anything supernatural.”
According to her, maintaining a simple daily practice without expecting praise or validation helps build consistency, patience, and self-awareness.
A practice for everyone
Dr Madaan emphasizes that Gupt Navratri is not reserved solely for experienced spiritual practitioners.
“Beginners benefit just as much, sometimes more, because they come without preconceived rituals. Even a first-timer lighting one diya with sincere intention each evening is participating in something our sadhaks have valued for centuries.”
She believes that sincerity matters far more than experience or elaborate rituals. Even a small daily act of devotion, when done with genuine intention, can make the observance meaningful. She says, “People underestimate quiet practice because it does not look impressive from the outside. But in astrology, as in life, the most powerful things rarely announce themselves.”
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Disclaimer: This article is based on traditional beliefs and the views shared by Dr Jai Madaan. Spiritual practices and their perceived benefits are matters of personal faith and should be understood as such.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More