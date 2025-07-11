Why Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has a drooping eyelid? Here's what we know

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton appears to have a drooping eyelid on the right side of his face. On a few occasions, Paxton has highlighted that this happened due to an injury in his childhood. After the injury, he was left with a lazy eye. FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's wife Angela Paxton filed for divorce on Thursday.(AP)

He recently found himself in the spotlight after his wife, state Senator Angela Paxton, on Thursday filed for divorce to end their 38 years of marriage.

Ken Paxton’s eye injury accidents

In 2016, Paxton told the Houston Chronicle that a boy threw a berry at him while playing hide-and-seek when he was 12 years old. This left him virtually blind and even forced him to spend the next several weeks at home to save his vision.

The entire treatment took a toll on his health as Ken Paxton lost "30 or 40 pounds".

"So I couldn't walk when I got out of the hospital... I had to learn to walk again, and then I had to fight my way back into staying in that grade," he told the news outlet nearly a decade ago.

Post that, he underwent surgery to correct the problem.

A few years later, Paxton faced another facial injury when he was a freshman at Baylor University. While playing basketball, a player elbowed him in the right eye. Paxton shared that his facial bones were shattered, while doctors had to wire his skull back together.

As a result, Ken Paxton was left with two different-colored eyes, green on the left side and the right one brown, which is shaded by an eyelid that droops.

Ken and Angela headed for divorce

Angela said her decision was made on “biblical grounds” and “in light of recent discoveries.”The divorce petition, which was filed in Collin County, states that the “respondent has committed adultery,” adding that the two of them were not living together "as spouses” since June last year, The New York Times.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Ken Paxton said that they have decided to “start a new chapter in our lives”. Seeking privacy in the matter, he wrote that he remains "committed to supporting our amazing children and grandchildren".

In 2023, the Texas Senate considered removing Ken Paxton from office after the Texas House impeached and suspended him from office in May that year.

FAQs

1. Have Ken Paxton and Angela Paxton parted ways?

Yes, Angela announced on Thursday that she has filed for divorce from Ken Paxton.

2. Why does Ken Paxton have a drooping eyelid?

It is due to an injury he suffered during his childhood.

3. How long were Ken Paxton and Angela Paxton together?

They have parted ways after 38 years of marriage.