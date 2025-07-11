Who is Senator Angela Paxton? Texas AG Ken Paxton's wife files for divorce over 'biblical grounds'

State Senator Angela Paxton, the wife of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, filed for divorce on Thursday, both she and Ken Paxton announced in respective social media posts. Texas Senator Paxton, who represents the state's 8th district, wrote in her post that she is divorcing Attorney General Paxton over "biblical grounds." Notably, AG Paxton has been accused of infidelity several times, but nothing has been proven. Ken Paxton (R) and Angela Paxton (L) (Sources: Ken Paxton and Angela Paxton on X)(Twitter)

"Today, after 38 years of marriage, I filed for divorce on biblical grounds," Angela Paxton wrote in her X post. “I believe marriage is a sacred covenant and I have earnestly pursued reconciliation. But in light of recent discoveries, I do not believe that it honors God or is loving to myself, my children, or Ken to remain in the marriage.”

Ken and Angela Paxton's relationship dates back to the early 1980s when both of them were students at Baylor University. He was the student body president there, and she studied Math and sang at the Church choir. The duo has been a power couple in the state of Texas, since getting married in November 1986. They have four children and three grandchildren.

Who Is Angela Paxton?

Angela Paxton, former math teacher and school counselor with a BS from Baylor and MEd from the University of Houston–Clear Lake, she was the first educator elected to the Texas Senate in over two decades when she won from the eighth district in 2019. She serves as Vice Chair of the State Affairs Committee and sits on the Finance, Education, Local Government, and Nominations committees.

Problems in her relationship with Ken Paxton

Although problems have reportedly been brewing between Ken and Angela Paxton for a while, it first came to light in September 2023 during AG Paxton's impeachment trial at the Texas Senate. During the trial, the former chief of staff in the attorney general’s office testified that Paxton was having an extramarital affair. His alleged mistress, Laura Olson, also testified at the trial.

Paxton publicly admitted having an extramarital affair in September 2018, during a meeting with his senior staff and wife, Angela Paxton. The former chief of staff revealed the relationship continued into 2019.